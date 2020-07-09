CHARLESTON, S.C., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to announce that Page Bullington will take the helm of Blackbaud Foundation Solutions as president and general manager in addition to her role leading Blackbaud Healthcare Solutions™, and Chris Krackeler has been promoted to president and general manager for Blackbaud Higher Education Solutions.
"Foundations and higher education continue to be areas of growth for Blackbaud, and we couldn't be more pleased to appoint two proven leaders from within our organization to lead these important vertical markets," said Kevin Gregoire, executive vice president and president of Enterprise Markets Group, Blackbaud. "Both Page and Chris have proven track records within the social good space and have had considerable success within Blackbaud to date. I'm confident Page and Chris will provide the strong leadership, ingenuity and guidance needed to take these areas of our business to the next level."
Page Bullington to Lead Blackbaud Foundation Solutions
As a trusted leader having led Blackbaud's Healthcare Solutions as president and GM since 2018, Bullington will now also lead Blackbaud Foundation Solutions. In her new role, Bullington will lead the business and sales strategy for Blackbaud Foundation Solutions.
Since joining Blackbaud nearly 13 years ago, Bullington has served in leadership roles throughout the organization, most recently managing Blackbaud's healthcare business. Under her leadership, Blackbaud Healthcare Solutions is now the technology partner to 30 of the top 32 health systems in the U.S. Bullington was instrumental in developing Blackbaud's Grateful Patient offering and in the cultivation of Blackbaud's Target Analytics business. Bullington will continue leading Blackbaud's healthcare business in addition to her new responsibilities as president and GM of Blackbaud Foundation Solutions.
Blackbaud customers raise, grant and invest over $100 billion in their programming each year. Serving the unique needs of both community foundations and independent and family foundations, Blackbaud provides comprehensive cloud solutions designed for high performance, security and ease of use. Through its solutions, Blackbaud connects a thriving community of funders and nonprofits to ignite impact.
"Healthcare organizations and foundations are vital to the populations and communities they serve," said Bullington. "Now more than ever, these organizations are relying on cloud technology to strengthen their critical missions, which profoundly impact the health and well-being of so many. I am humbled and excited to lead these two groups, while continuing to elevate Blackbaud as a strategic partner and leader for the social good community."
Bullington is active in mentoring programs at Blackbaud and the senior women's executive council. Bullington earned her bachelor's degree from the Honors Program at Winthrop University, where she graduated cum laude and holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the College of Charleston, where she graduated summa cum laude. She lives in Charleston and currently serves as president for HALOS of Charleston, a social good organization serving the kinship care community.
Chris Krackeler Appointed President and GM, Blackbaud Higher Education Solutions
As president and general manager of Blackbaud Higher Education Solutions, Krackeler will lead Blackbaud's higher education business, succeeding Tim Hill, who is now a strategic advisor for Blackbaud Higher Education Solutions.
Krackeler is a proven leader with more than 20 years of experience leading high-performing sales and business development organizations at the intersection of technology and social good. He has been with Blackbaud since 2012, most recently serving as vice president of sales and market development for higher education. Prior to that, Krackeler was vice president of Blackbaud's Enterprise Markets Group nonprofit sales. He came to Blackbaud as vice president of enterprise sales at Convio, where he helped double revenue over a four-year period leading up to its successful IPO in 2010. Prior to Convio, Krackeler led startup GetActive Software, where he established and rapidly grew the company's presence in the digital engagement market.
Blackbaud powers 24 of the top 25 private U.S. colleges as ranked by Forbes with its Cloud Solution for Higher Education and has been the trusted technology partner for higher education institutions for decades. Blackbaud continues to drive efficiency and deepen engagement for colleges and universities through its comprehensive solution to manage the complete student lifecycle.
"It's been a privilege to be part of the customer and outcome-focused higher education team, and I am very honored to have the opportunity to build on the momentum Tim Hill and the entire team have created," said Krackeler. "Higher education is a key part of the social good industry, with so much already accomplished and exciting opportunities ahead. I look forward to ushering our higher education business into its next phase of growth and impact."
Krackeler currently serves as executive sponsor of Blackbaud's Women in Sales (WIS) mentorship program. He also previously served on the board of directors for the Center for Lobbying in the Public Interest. Krackeler holds a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University, where he graduated cum laude.
For more information on Blackbaud's solutions, visit Blackbaud.com.
