CHARLESTON, S.C., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today releases its eighth annual Industry Review, which provides key learnings and trends in employee philanthropic behavior and companies' corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs. The 2020 report analyzes data from a subset of Blackbaud customers, 150 companies and nearly 4.5 million employees, collected between January and December 2019 within Blackbaud's YourCause CSRconnect® and GrantsConnect® solutions.
"This review tells a powerful story of companies that seek to deepen the connection they have with the people who walk through their doors – literally and virtually – every day," said Rachel Hutchisson, vice president, corporate citizenship and philanthropy, Blackbaud. "Although the data was collected before the COVID-19 pandemic, this time has emphasized how important it is to align around social impact and the important role companies play in driving change and inspiring and empowering employees to support the causes they care about."
Key findings from this year's Industry Review include:
- Employees are more likely to engage when companies offer both giving and volunteering opportunities – 75% of companies that offer both giving and volunteering opportunities for their employees have twice the engagement of companies only offering one or the other.
- Employees who donate are more likely to donate again – Once employees become donors, 87% of them will become returning donors year over year.
- Connection is key – Employees who work from a company's headquarters location are engaged in giving 2.5 times more than remote employees.
- Companies on opposite ends of the employee size spectrum are alike in giving behaviors – Companies with under 1,000 employees and over 100,000 employees are donating the most.
- Bringing like-minded employees together can be effective – Companies that offer employee groups through CSRconnect see an approximate 12:1 employee engagement rate ratio when compared to companies that do not offer groups to employees.
- Think globally – More than half of companies evaluated have a global giving and/or volunteering element to their program, and when comparing 2018 to 2019, the average annual donation amount per global employee jumped 32%.
This year's Industry Review provides data-driven insights for CSR and employee engagement professionals to benchmark their programs and learn from others, so they can continue to expand and maximize the effects of their philanthropic efforts. The robust report looks at programs and employee engagement by geographic region – both in the U.S. and globally – and also analyzes companies of all sizes to provide a holistic view of the current industry.
