Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)

 By Blackbaud, Inc.

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, will host a virtual event for members of the investment community on Thursday, March 25, from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. ET. Executive management will discuss Blackbaud's strategic outlook and host a question-and-answer session. Click here to register or visit Blackbaud's investor relations website.

Event:

Blackbaud Hosts Virtual Investor Session





Date:

Thursday, March 25, 2021





Time:

10 a.m. ET





Registration Link:

Available Here





Speakers:

Mike Gianoni - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin McDearis - Chief Products Officer

Kevin Gregoire - President, U.S. Markets

David Benjamin - President, International Markets

Tony Boor - Chief Financial Officer

A recording of the webcast will be available and archived on Blackbaud's investor webpage following the session.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit  www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

Blackbaud Investor Contact

Steve Hufford

Director, Investor Relations

IR@blackbaud.com 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-to-host-virtual-investor-session-on-thursday-march-25-2021-301244854.html

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.