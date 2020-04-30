CHARLESTON, S.C., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announces its online fundraising platform, JustGiving®, powered the largest individual‑led online crowdfundraising campaign in history after World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore raised more than $39 million from nearly 1.5 million people for COVID-19 frontline workers.
Just over three weeks ago, Captain Moore set out on a challenge on Blackbaud's JustGiving platform – to walk 100 lengths of his back garden ahead of his birthday on April 30 and raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together. Captain Moore not only completed his challenge and surpassed his goal by 6,314%, he has become a worldwide symbol of hope and inspiration in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. His page on Blackbaud's JustGiving has received donations from people in 83% of the world's countries, making it the largest total raised by an individual on any online crowdfunding platform in history. At its peak, JustGiving transacted $57,600 per minute for NHS Charities Together with the average donation being $20.
"Captain Moore is a true hero – first as a veteran and now as the largest individual fundraiser online in history," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO of Blackbaud. "And not just any fundraiser, a fundraiser to support frontline workers, healthcare heroes saving lives during COVID-19. We're honored to have played a role in Captain Moore's achievements by supporting his efforts with the reliable crowdfunding software needed to withstand this outpouring of generosity and global donations."
Blackbaud donated £100,000 to NHS Charities Together in celebration of Captain Moore completing the 100-lap challenge.
JustGiving is the world's leading online fundraising platform, known for its reliability and security. By making giving more simple, social and rewarding, JustGiving helps all causes, charities and people in need to reach more people and raise more money. JustGiving eliminated platform fees in March 2019 and moved to a voluntary contributions model. Over the past 20 years, JustGiving has helped more than 24 million individuals raise nearly £5 billion ($6.2 billion) for causes that make a difference. Learn more at www.JustGiving.com.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
About JustGiving
Media Inquiries
Forward-looking Statements
