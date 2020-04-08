WATERLOO, Ont., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program and the BlackBerry Cylance Partner Program both received a 5-Star rating from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. The annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. This is the fourth consecutive year both programs have received the 5-Star rating awarded to an elite group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best in their partner programs.
The Channel Company's research team analyzed each vendor's partner program to determine the 2020 5-Star ratings. Each was scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, the partner program with BlackBerry stands among the elite technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing maximum value and support for solution providers.
"With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company's program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel."
The BlackBerry Partner Program offers prevention-first predictive security solutions and a broad spectrum of consulting services supported by field sales and marketing support, technical support, training and tools. BlackBerry offers the most comprehensive suite of software and services for securing and enabling the Internet of Things (IoT), allowing partners to support changing customer needs in an increasingly fragmented world of endpoints.
"Partner protection, enhanced margins, incumbency with renewals and continued enablement are the foundation of the BlackBerry Partner Program," said May Mitchell, Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Field Marketing at BlackBerry. "Our partner programs' four consecutive 5-star ratings are a testament to the passion our team has for enabling partners to grow."
The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN® and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.
