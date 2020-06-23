BlackBerry_Logo.jpg
By BlackBerry Limited

WATERLOO, ON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the nine nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 8, 2020, for the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2020, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

John Chen

237,591,236

95.70%

10,669,653

4.30%

Michael A. Daniels

239,201,351

96.35%

9,059,539

3.65%

Timothy Dattels

240,172,579

96.74%

8,088,311

3.26%

Lisa Disbrow

240,302,531

96.79%

7,958,359

3.21%

Richard Lynch

239,152,696

96.33%

9,108,194

3.67%

Laurie Smaldone Alsup

240,215,799

96.76%

8,045,091

3.24%

Barbara Stymiest

236,737,374

95.36%

11,523,516

4.64%

V. Prem Watsa

223,811,969

90.15%

24,448,920

9.85%

Wayne Wouters

240,131,345

96.73%

8,129,545

3.27%

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 175M cars on the road today.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere. 

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
(519) 888-7465
investor_relations@BlackBerry.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.