Revenue exceeds expectations and Company adds deep cybersecurity industry experience to drive growth

- Total company revenue of $175 million.

- IoT revenue of $40 million.

- Cyber Security revenue of $120 million.

- Licensing & Other revenue of $15 million.

- Positive operating cash flow of $12 million.

- Non-GAAP loss per basic and diluted share of $0.06; GAAP loss per basic and diluted share of $0.25. A non-cash accounting adjustment to the fair value of the convertible debentures, as a result of market and trading conditions, accounts for approximately $0.12 of GAAP loss per share.

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2021 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

"Revenue for all businesses beat expectations this quarter.  The Cyber Security business unit delivered robust sequential billings and revenue growth and the IoT business unit performed well in the face of global chip shortage pressures," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "We are already seeing benefits from establishing the two key business units and are delighted to appoint John Giamatteo as President of Cyber Security.  Giamatteo, who was previously President and Chief Revenue Officer at McAfee, adds leading industry expertise. In IoT, design activity for our QNX products remains very strong, demonstrating both our industry leadership position and secular trends, such as ECU consolidation. In Cyber Security we received strong third-party validation of the effectiveness of our AI-driven, prevention-first suite of products, illustrating progress made with recent product launches."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total company revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $175 million.
  • Total company non-GAAP gross margin was 65% and GAAP gross margin was 64%.
  • IoT revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $40 million, with gross margin of 83% and ARR of $89 million.
  • Cyber Security revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $120 million, with gross margin of 59% and ARR of $364 million.
  • Licensing and Other revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $15 million as negotiations for the sale of a portion of the patent portfolio continue. Gross margin was 60%.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss was $30 million. GAAP operating loss was $141 million, primarily due to a non-cash accounting adjustment to the fair value of the convertible debentures, resulting from market and trading conditions, of $67 million.
  • Non-GAAP loss per share was $0.06 (basic and diluted). GAAP loss per share was $0.25 (basic and diluted).
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments were $772 million.
  • Net cash generated from operating activities was $12 million.

Business Highlights & Strategic Announcements

  • BlackBerry has design wins with 24 of the world's leading 25 Electric Vehicle (EV) automakers. This has increased from 23 of the top 25 last quarter following an EV win with Daimler.
  • BlackBerry IVY™ to deliver highly secure vehicle-based payments, leveraging direct access to vehicle sensor data and edge processing to create a "digital fingerprint". Delivered through a partnership with Car IQ.
  • Nobo Technologies selects BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® as foundation for new Digital Cockpit Controller for Great Wall Motors' Haval G6S SUV. Great Wall Motors is China's largest producer of SUV vehicles.
  • sTraffic, Korea's leading solution developer for transportation infrastructure systems, selects QNX® OS for Safety as the foundation for their train traffic management system that includes unmanned train operations.
  • BlackBerry launches BlackBerry® Jarvis 2.0® composition analysis tool. Delivered as a more user-friendly SaaS offering, Jarvis 2.0 empowers OEMs to validate and ensure the quality of their multi-tiered software bill of materials.
  • BlackBerry awarded highest AAA rating by SE Labs in breach test of BlackBerry® Protect (EPP) and BlackBerry® Optics (EDR). The breach test adopted a range of real-world hacker tactics and BlackBerry's AI-driven products delivered complete prevention and detection with zero false positives.
  • BlackBerry® UEM integrates with Microsoft 365, delivering BlackBerry's industry-leading security to Microsoft's productivity products.
  • BlackBerry® AtHoc® critical event management platform used as foundation for autonomous flood risk and clean water monitoring solution.
  • BlackBerry updates SecuSUITE capabilities to protect group phone calls and messages for governments and businesses from high risk eavesdropping.

Appointment of New Cyber Security Business Unit President

BlackBerry has appointed John Giamatteo as President of the Cyber Security business unit.  With this strategic hire the company adds significant industry experience. Giamatteo will join the company on October 4th and report to Executive Chairman and CEO John Chen.  He will be responsible for business unit strategy, engineering, and go-to-market.

Giamatteo brings to BlackBerry over 30 years of experience with technology companies. Most recently he served as President and Chief Revenue Officer of McAfee, where he was responsible for sales, marketing, and customer success.  During his time with McAfee, he delivered strong double-digit growth across its Enterprise, SMB and Consumer businesses as well as significant margin expansion across the portfolio.  Prior to that he served as Chief Operating Officer at AVG Technologies, a leading provider of Internet and mobile security. Giamatteo also held leadership positions with Solera Holdings, RealNetworks, Inc. and Nortel Network Corporation.

"I'm excited to be joining BlackBerry and to be leading the Cyber Security business unit.  Never has the threat of cyberattacks been higher, nor more in the minds of management," said Giamatteo. "BlackBerry's AI-driven, prevention-first technology is well placed to scale to meet the constantly evolving cybersecurity needs of companies everywhere.  I'm very positive about the opportunities that we have as a company."

Tom Eacobacci, BlackBerry's President and COO, has decided to pursue other opportunities and will leave the Company on October 29th.  BlackBerry thanks Tom for his hard work and contributions in his time at the Company.

Outlook

BlackBerry will provide fiscal year 2022 outlook in connection with the quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call. The earnings call transcript will be made available on our website and on SEDAR.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the company to comparable U.S. GAAP measures and an explanation of why the company uses them.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held today beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, which can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 682-6267 or by logging on at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

A replay of the conference call will also be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 and entering Conference ID #6149337 and at the link above.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including more than 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere. 

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.  

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Consolidated Statements of Operations 





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



August 31,

2021



May 31,

2021



August 31,

2020



August 31,

2021



August 31,

2020

Revenue

$

175





$

174





$

259





$

349





$

465



Cost of sales

63





60





60





123





123



Gross margin

112





114





199





226





342



Gross margin %

64.0

%



65.5

%



76.8

%



64.8

%



73.5

%

Operating expenses



















Research and development

58





57





57





115





114



Selling, marketing and administration

83





73





79





156





169



Amortization

45





46





46





91





92



Impairment of goodwill

















594



Impairment of long-lived assets









21









21



Debentures fair value adjustment

67





(4)





18





63





19





253





172





221





425





1,009



Operating loss

(141)





(58)





(22)





(199)





(667)



Investment loss, net

(1)





(2)





(5)





(3)





(5)



Loss before income taxes

(142)





(60)





(27)





(202)





(672)



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

2





2





(4)





4





(13)



Net loss

$

(144)





$

(62)





$

(23)





$

(206)





$

(659)



Loss per share



















Basic

$

(0.25)





$

(0.11)





$

(0.04)





$

(0.36)





$

(1.18)



Diluted

$

(0.25)





$

(0.11)





$

(0.04)





$

(0.36)





$

(1.18)























Weighted-average number of common shares

outstanding (000s)



















Basic

568,082





567,358





558,882





567,724





558,365



Diluted

568,082





567,358





558,882





567,724





558,365



Total common shares outstanding (000s)

566,995





566,248





556,468





566,995





556,468



 

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)



Consolidated Balance Sheets







As at





August 31, 2021



February 28, 2021

Assets









Current









Cash and cash equivalents



$

291





$

214



Short-term investments



416





525



Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $9 and $10, respectively



121





182



Other receivables



23





25



Income taxes receivable



9





10



Other current assets



50





50







910





1,006



Restricted cash equivalents and restricted short-term investments



27





28



Long-term investments



38





37



Other long-term assets



13





16



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



57





63



Property, plant and equipment, net



44





48



Goodwill



848





849



Intangible assets, net



695





771







$

2,632





$

2,818



Liabilities









Current









Accounts payable



$

22





$

20



Accrued liabilities



174





178



Income taxes payable



9





6



Deferred revenue, current



198





225







403





429



Deferred revenue, non-current



46





69



Operating lease liabilities



79





90



Other long-term liabilities



4





6



Long-term debentures



782





720







1,314





1,314



Shareholders' equity









Capital stock and additional paid-in capital



2,845





2,823



Deficit



(1,512)





(1,306)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(15)





(13)







1,318





1,504







$

2,632





$

2,818



 

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Six Months Ended



August 31, 2021



August 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss

$

(206)





$

(659)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Amortization

97





100



Stock-based compensation

17





22



Impairment of goodwill





594



Impairment of long-lived assets





21



Debentures fair value adjustment

63





19



Operating leases

(8)





(2)



Other

(2)





(3)



Net changes in working capital items







Accounts receivable, net of allowance

61





(29)



Other receivables

2





(11)



Income taxes receivable

1





(3)



Other assets

4





43



Accounts payable

2





(2)



Accrued liabilities

(2)





(21)



Income taxes payable

3





(12)



Deferred revenue

(50)





(57)



Net cash used in operating activities

(18)







Cash flows from investing activities







Acquisition of long-term investments

(1)





(1)



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(4)





(3)



Acquisition of intangible assets

(14)





(16)



Acquisition of short-term investments

(429)





(320)



Proceeds on sale or maturity of restricted short-term investments

24







Proceeds on sale or maturity of short-term investments

537





794



Net cash provided by investing activities

113





454



Cash flows from financing activities







Issuance of common shares

5





6



Payment of finance lease liability





(1)



Net cash provided by financing activities

5





5



Effect of foreign exchange gain on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash

equivalents





1



Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents during the

period

100





460



Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period

218





426



Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period

$

318





$

886







As at

August 31, 2021



February 28, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$

291





$

214



Restricted cash equivalents and restricted short-term investments

27





28



Short-term investments

416





525



Long-term investments

38





37





$

772





$

804



 

Reconciliations of the Company's Segment Results to the Consolidated Results

The following table shows information by operating segment for the three months ended August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020.  The Company reports segment information in accordance with U.S. GAAP Accounting Standards Codification Section 280 based on the "management" approach. The management approach designates the internal reporting used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker for making decisions and assessing performance of the Company's reportable operating segments.



For the Three Months Ended

(in millions) (unaudited)



Cyber Security



IoT



Licensing and Other



Segment Totals



August 31,

2021



August 31,

2020



August 31,

2021



August 31,

2020



August 31,

2021



August 31,

2020



August 31,

2021



August 31,

2020

Segment revenue

$

120





$

120





$

40





$

31





$

15





$

108





$

175





$

259



Segment cost of sales

49





46





7





6





6





7





62





59



Segment gross margin

$

71





$

74





$

33





$

25





$

9





$

101





$

113





$

200



Segment gross margin %

59

%



62

%



83

%



81

%



60

%



94

%



65

%



77

%

































































The following table reconciles the Company's segment results for the three months ended August 31, 2021 to consolidated U.S. GAAP results:



For the Three Months Ended August 31, 2021



(in millions) (unaudited)



Cyber Security



IoT

Licensing and

Other

Segment Totals



Reconciling

Items



Consolidated

U.S. GAAP

Revenue

$

120





$

40





$

15





$

175





$





$

175



Cost of sales (1)

49





7





6





62





1





63



Gross margin

$

71





$

33





$

9





$

113





$

(1)





$

112



Operating expenses

















253





253



Investment loss, net

















1





1



Loss before income taxes





















$

(142)





______________________________

(1) See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of selected U.S. GAAP-based measures to adjusted measures for the three months ended August 31, 2021.

 

The following table reconciles the Company's segment results for the three months ended August 31, 2020 to consolidated U.S. GAAP results:



For the Three Months Ended August 31, 2020



(in millions) (unaudited)



Cyber Security



IoT

Licensing and

Other

Segment Totals



Reconciling

Items



Consolidated

U.S. GAAP

Revenue

$

120





$

31





$

108





$

259





$





$

259



Cost of sales (1)

46





6





7





59





1





60



Gross margin

$

74





$

25





$

101





$

200





$

(1)





$

199



Operating expenses

















221





221



Investment loss, net

















5





5



Loss before income taxes





















$

(27)





______________________________

(1) See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of selected U.S. GAAP-based measures to adjusted measures for the three months ended August 31, 2020.

 

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures

In the Company's internal reports, management evaluates the performance of the Company's business on a non-GAAP basis by excluding the impact of certain items below from the Company's U.S. GAAP financial results. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide management, as well as readers of the Company's financial statements, with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and is useful in helping management and readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company discontinued its use of software deferred revenue acquired and software deferred commission acquired adjustments in its non-GAAP financial measures due to the quantitative decline in the adjustments over time. For purposes of comparability, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended August 31, 2020 have been updated to conform to the current year's presentation.

Readers are cautioned that adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss) margin percentage, adjusted EBITDA margin percentage, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted income (loss) per share, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted selling, marketing and administrative expense and adjusted amortization expense and similar measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in the context of the U.S. GAAP results.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the three months ended August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three months ended August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)



August 31, 2021



August 31, 2020

Gross margin



$

112





$

199



Stock compensation expense



1





1



Adjusted gross margin



$

113





$

200













Gross margin %



64.0

%



76.8

%

Stock compensation expense



0.6

%



0.4

%

Adjusted gross margin %



64.6

%



77.2

%

Reconciliation of operating expense for the three months ended August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020 to adjusted operating expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)



August 31, 2021



August 31, 2020

Operating expense



$

253





$

221



Restructuring charges







1



Stock compensation expense



11





8



Debentures fair value adjustment



67





18



Acquired intangibles amortization



32





32



LLA impairment charge







21



Adjusted operating expense



$

143





$

141



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss and U.S. GAAP basic loss per share for the three months ended August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020 to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)



August 31, 2021



August 31, 2020









 Basic loss

per share







Basic

earnings

(loss) per

share

Net loss



$

(144)





$(0.25)



$

(23)





$(0.04)

Restructuring charges











1







Stock compensation expense



12









9







Debentures fair value adjustment



67









18







Acquired intangibles amortization



32









32







LLA impairment charge











21







Adjusted net income (loss)



$

(33)





$(0.06)



$

58





$0.10

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense for the three months ended August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020 to adjusted research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)



August 31, 2021



August 31, 2020

Research and development



$

58





$

57



Stock compensation expense



2





2



Adjusted research and development



$

56





$

55













Selling, marketing and administration



$

83





$

79



Restructuring charges







1



Stock compensation expense



9





6



Adjusted selling, marketing and administration



$

74





$

72













Amortization



$

45





$

46



Acquired intangibles amortization



32





32



Adjusted amortization



$

13





$

14



Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss) margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the three months ended August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020 are reflected in the table below.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)



August 31, 2021



August 31, 2020

Operating loss



$

(141)





$

(22)



Non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss









Restructuring charges







1



Stock compensation expense



12





9



Debentures fair value adjustment



67





18



Acquired intangibles amortization



32





32



LLA impairment charge







21



Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss



111





81



Adjusted operating income (loss)



(30)





59



Amortization



48





50



Acquired intangibles amortization



(32)





(32)



Adjusted EBITDA



$

(14)





$

77













Revenue



$

175





$

259



Adjusted operating income (loss) margin % (1)



(17)

%



23

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)



(8)

%



30

%



______________________________

(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (loss) by revenue

(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue

Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the six months ended August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the six months ended August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the table below:

For the Six Months Ended (in millions)



August 31, 2021



August 31, 2020

Gross margin



$

226





$

342



Stock compensation expense



2





3



Adjusted gross margin



$

228





$

345













Gross margin %



64.8

%



73.5

%

Stock compensation expense



0.5

%



0.7

%

Adjusted gross margin %



65.3

%



74.2

%











Operating expense



$

425





$

1,009



Restructuring charges







2



Stock compensation expense



17





20



Debentures fair value adjustment



63





19



Acquired intangibles amortization



64





65



Goodwill impairment charge







594



LLA impairment charge







21



Adjusted operating expense



$

281





$

288



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss and U.S. GAAP basic loss per share for the six months ended August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020 to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share is reflected in the table below:

For the Six Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)



August 31, 2021



August 31, 2020









Basic loss

per share







Basic

earnings

(loss) per

share

Net loss



$

(206)





$

(0.36)



$

(659)





$

(1.18)

Restructuring charges











2







Stock compensation expense



19









23







Debentures fair value adjustment



63









19







Acquired intangibles amortization



64









65







Goodwill impairment charge











594







LLA impairment charge











21







Adjusted net income (loss)



$

(60)





$(0.11)



$

65





$0.12



































Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense for the six months ended August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020 to adjusted research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Six Months Ended (in millions)



August 31, 2021



August 31, 2020

Research and development



$

115





$

114



Stock compensation expense



4





5



Adjusted research and development



$

111





$

109













Selling, marketing and administration



$

156





$

169



Restructuring charges







2



Stock compensation expense



13





15



Adjusted selling, marketing and administration



$

143





$

152













Amortization



$

91





$

92



Acquired intangibles amortization



64





65



Adjusted amortization



$

27





$

27



Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss) margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the six months ended August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020 are reflected in the table below.

For the Six Months Ended (in millions)



August 31, 2021



August 31, 2020

Operating loss



$

(199)





$

(667)



Non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss









Restructuring charges







2



Stock compensation expense



19





23



Debentures fair value adjustment



63





19



Acquired intangibles amortization



64





65



Goodwill impairment charge







594



LLA impairment charge







21



Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss



146





724



Adjusted operating income (loss)



(53)





57



Amortization



97





100



Acquired intangibles amortization



(64)





(65)



Adjusted EBITDA



$

(20)





$

92













Revenue



$

349





$

465



Adjusted operating income (loss) margin % (1)



(15)

%



12

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)



(6)

%



20

%



______________________________

(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (loss) by revenue

(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue

 

Key Metrics

The Company regularly monitors a number of financial and operating metrics, including the following key metrics, in order to measure the Company's current performance and estimate future performance. Readers are cautioned that annual recurring revenue ("ARR"), dollar-based net retention rate ("DBNRR"), and recurring revenue percentage do not have any standardized meaning and are unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)



August 31, 2021

Annual Recurring Revenue





Cyber Security



$

364



IoT



$

89



Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate





Cyber Security



95

%

Recurring Software Product Revenue



~ 80

%

 

