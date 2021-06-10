WATERLOO, ON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 682-6267 or live streamed on the Company's website at BlackBerry.com/Investors.
A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on June 24, 2021, by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 and entering Conference ID #2676452. It will also be available at the link above.
The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2022. The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.
Q2 FY2022
Q3 FY2022
Q4 FY2022
Quarter start
Jun 1, 2021
Sep 1, 2021
Dec 1, 2021
Quarter end
Aug 31, 2021
Nov 30, 2021
Feb 28, 2022
Target Earnings Date
Sep 22, 2021
Dec 21, 2021
Mar 31, 2022
