WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will host a virtual fireside chat with John Giamatteo, President of BlackBerry's Cyber Security business unit. John will share his thoughts on the large and growing cyber market opportunity, and BlackBerry's competitive position in the space, as well as his immediate priorities and how his deep industry experience can strengthen BlackBerry.
Prior to joining BlackBerry, John was President and Chief Revenue Officer at McAfee, delivering growth and margin expansion across the Enterprise, SMB and Consumer businesses and he brings over three decades of industry experience.
Who:
John Giamatteo, President of BlackBerry's Cyber Security business unit in conversation with Tim Foote, BlackBerry Investor Relations.
Date/Time:
Tuesday, November 30, at 11:00am ET
How to Join:
This event will be webcast live to the general public. A replay of the event will be available to stream on the Investor Relations section of the BlackBerry website (BlackBerry.com/investors) at approximately 1:00pm ET, November 30, 2021.
BlackBerry's Cyber Security business unit includes BlackBerry unified endpoint security (UES), BlackBerry® UEM, BlackBerry® AtHoc® and Secusmart. BlackBerry UES products, including BlackBerry Protect® EPP and BlackBerry® Optics EDR are deeply rooted in Cylance® artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), providing a prevention-first approach to cybersecurity. BlackBerry UEM provides unified endpoint management with industry-leading security, trusted by leading governments and regulated industry customers around the world. BlackBerry AtHoc is a leading critical event management platform that allows customers to prepare for, respond to and recover from critical events and emergencies, including cyberattacks. Secusmart provides encrypted voice and messaging that's certified to meet the highest security requirements.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.
