BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blackbird Technologies settles with ELB Electronics, Inc.
In 2015, Blackbird Technologies filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware (15-cv-00056), concerning LED retrofit bulbs for fluorescent lighting fixtures. This technology is ubiquitously used to replace fluorescent tube bulbs in commercial and residential spaces. The patent at issue is United States Patent No. 7,086,747. After almost six years of litigation, including a successful appeal to the Federal Circuit to reverse a claim construction, Blackbird Technologies settled the case with ELB.
Wendy Verlander, President and CEO of Blackbird Technologies, stated, "After so many hard-fought years of litigation, we are pleased that this case has come to a successful conclusion."
- - About Blackbird Technologies
