BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In February 2021, Blackbird Technologies filed a patent infringement lawsuit against HP, Inc. on U.S. Patent Nos. 8,090,961, 8,522,309 and 8,924,708 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware (21-cv-00132). The patented technology relates to an unhackable security switch that can be used in applications such as muting a device microphone or turning off a device camera. The patented switch is not accessible by other software or hardware on the device and, as such, provides security from unauthorized information transfer.
Wendy Verlander, President and CEO of Blackbird Technologies, stated, "This technology has become increasingly more important as more and more devices incorporate peripherals such as microphones and cameras, and users are increasingly more concerned about unauthorized access to their information. The inventors of this patented technology developed an elegant solution to a growing problem. We are pleased to be able to help them see rewards for their far-reaching contribution to data security and privacy."
