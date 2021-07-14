BOSTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blackbird Technologies settles with LED companies, Damar and TADD.
In 2016, Blackbird Technologies filed two patent infringement lawsuits in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware concerning technology relating to LED retrofit bulbs for fluorescent lighting fixtures. This technology is used to replace fluorescent tubes used widely in commercial and residential buildings. The patent at issue is US Patent No. 7,086,747. Both cases were transferred out of Delaware in 2019. The case against Damar Worldwide 4 LLC was transferred to the Western District of Missouri (19-cv-05066) and the case against TADD, LLC was transferred to the Northern District of Illinois (19-cv-03784). After many years of litigation, Blackbird Technologies settled with both defendants.
Wendy Verlander, President and CEO of Blackbird Technologies, stated, "We now have more than a dozen licenses to this patent covering technology that has been universally adopted by the lighting industry. The inventors understood the capabilities of LED technology long before others in the industry and we are thrilled that we could help them benefit from their early insight."
Blackbird Technologies provides a unique opportunity for individual inventors and small companies to realize the value of their patents. By using in-house expertise, rather than expensive law firms, Blackbird Technologies is able to litigate at reduced costs and achieve results that equal or exceed what a law firm would recover. This company creates efficiencies that make it possible for individual inventors and small companies to see the end game – realizing the true value of their patents.
