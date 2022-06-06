Cyber Defense Magazine's 10th Annual awards coincides with RSA Conference 2022; CEO Dr. Chris Pierson to participate in panel discussions on supply chain cybersecurity, hacking back and end user protection
SAN FRANCISCO and ORLANDO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackCloak, the leading provider of digital executive protection for executives, high-profile, and high-net-worth individuals and their families, today announced that it has been named the winner of Cyber Defense Magazine's Global Infosec Awards 2022 in the category of "Next Generation Digital Executive Protection." This is the second year in a row that Cyber Defense Magazine judges have recognized BlackCloak for their approach to helping protect the enterprise by protecting the personal digital lives of company leaders.
"BlackCloak embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
Today's recognition is the latest in a number o f award wins for BlackCloak in 2022. Recently, the Family Wealth Report named BlackCloak "Best Cybersecurity" for wealth management and family office clients. Earlier this year, BlackCloak was named "Hot Security Tech of the Year" by the Cybersecurity Global Excellence Awards and "Best Privacy Protection Platform" by the Cyber Excellence Awards.
"The line of demarcation that once existed between an executive's personal digital life and their professional life is no longer a deterrent for cybercriminals, hackers, and identity thieves," said Dr. Chris Pierson, BlackCloak's Founder & CEO. "As the attack surface continues to expand, BlackCloak will continue to protect our members when and where their security teams lose control, in their personal digital lives. We're thankful to the judges and Cyber Defense Magazine for recognizing our unique value within the cybersecurity ecosystem."
Meet BlackCloak at RSA
Throughout RSA 2022 Dr. Pierson will participate in three panel discussions. Two will be available for all conference attendees while the third will stream live on BrightTalk and subsequently be available on demand.
- June 6: Collateral Damage: Prepping Your Organization for a Supply Chain Attack
- June 7: Hacking Back – To Be or Not To Be?
- June 8: End User Protection Strategies for 2022 and Beyond
Meetings with Dr. Pierson or a BlackCloak executive are also available upon request, and can be scheduled on BlackCloak's RSA page.
About BlackCloak
BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives.
