Leader in digital protection for executives, high-profile, and high-net-worth individuals recognized for having demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year
ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackCloak, the first Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Protection Platform for Executives and High-Profile Individuals, today announced that it has won "Best Cybersecurity & Network Security" at the inaugural WealthTech Americas Awards 2022. Sponsored by WealthBriefing, the WealthTech Americas Awards recognizes companies that have "demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year." In February, BlackCloak, a pioneer of Digital Executive Protection, was named a finalist for "Best Cyber Security" by WealthBriefing's sister company, The Family Wealth Report.
"The organizations and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the winners and to those who have put so much work into each winning submission," said Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing. "These awards recognize the very best operators in Americas' wealth management, with 'independence', 'integrity' and 'genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in Americas' wealth management."
BlackCloak emerged as the overall cybersecurity category winner by besting a highly contested group of finalists chosen from a large pool of entrants. The independent judges, which consisted of members from WealthBriefing's Advisory Board, evaluated entrants on the basis of their submissions and their responses to a number of specific questions that focused on the client experience rather than purely quantitative performance metrics.
"BlackCloak is filling a major gap in cybersecurity and online privacy that cannot be solved through software alone by serving as the digital bodyguards of uniquely at-risk individuals with significant wealth, assets, access, and esteem," said Chris Pierson, BlackCloak founder and CEO. "We're thankful to WealthBriefing for recognizing the holistic value that our Platform and white-glove concierge approach provides to those with little time but a lot to lose."
Cybercriminals and fraudsters are increasingly targeting individuals with wealth, status, access, and reputation. As the leader in digital protection, BlackCloak is the first and only online privacy and cybersecurity solution built specifically to protect uniquely at-risk clientele from financial fraud, identity theft, targeted cyberattacks, and other modern threats to their personal digital lives.
To learn how BlackCloak partners with leading Wealth Management Firms and Family Offices to bring digital protection to their clients, visit https://blackcloak.io/partners and download our new guide, "5 Reasons Family Offices & Private Wealth Managers Choose BlackCloak For Clients."
About BlackCloak
BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at http://www.blackcloak.io, follow them on Twitter @BlackCloakCyber, or watch the product video.
About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")
ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards program.
Media Contact
Evan Goldberg, BlackCloak, 1 4048528581, evan.goldberg@blackcloak.io
SOURCE BlackCloak