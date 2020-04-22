LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online peer reviews platform G2 recently announced that BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) took the No. 9 spot on its 2020 list of the 'Best Products for Finance' – the only financial close software provider to make the top 10 and ahead of such industry giants as IBM, Oracle and Workday. BlackLine also rated highest for 'Market Presence' and 'Satisfaction' in the enterprise financial close category.
G2's 'Best Software Awards and Lists' rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. BlackLine also earned several Spring 2020 Awards from G2 including 'Leader Enterprise', 'Leader Europe', 'Momentum Leader' and 'High-Performer Mid-Market'.
"With nearly 60,000 software companies on G2, BlackLine is honored to be recognized as providing one of the world's best software products for Finance & Accounting professionals, an achievement that could only be earned through the endorsement of our global community of users," BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker said. "We are so thankful for the continued advocacy and support of our valued customers, particularly during these difficult times. We are committed to continuing to provide a collaborative accounting experience even as a majority of our users are now working from home."
G2 created the 2020 lists based on data from over a million authentic, verified customer reviews spanning 77,381 software products from 57,844 companies. Winners were determined based on reviews left between Jan. 1, 2019 and March 3, 2020. All scores were calculated using G2's algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence, explained in detail here.
"This isn't a subjective list based on a few peoples' opinions," explains G2 CEO Godard Abel. "With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than four million data points to determine which products and companies make the lists."
As of March 16th, BlackLine customers had posted 425 reviews at G2.com. Here's what some are saying about BlackLine:
- "BlackLine has revolutionized our close process. We are very happy that all of our reconciliations are out of Excel and into a cloud system that can be shared with our audit teams." – Administrator in Computer Games, Mid-Market (51-200 employees)
- "BlackLine Rocks. We are a global company and I can check the status of our reconciliations anytime it is needed." – Administrator in Accounting, Mid-Market (501-1,000 employees)
- "With BlackLine, we have been able to speed up our closing process and reduce the amount of time necessary to complete it. This has given our team extra time to complete more in-depth analysis and reviews before the financial analysts get the information."— Internal Controls Analyst II, Mid-Market (501-1,000 employees)
- Visibility, Automation & Quality Improvement. 1. Fantastic visibility into the month-end process. 2. The wealth of reporting available which can drive many metrics. 3. Automated routing and approval of account reconciliations and tasks. 4. Account Reconciliation auto-certification functionality and BlackLine templates. 5. Peer review evaluations." – Manager, Global Enterprise Reporting, Computer Software, ENT (1,001-5,000 employees)
- "The efficiency and transparency we have received is exceptional. The implementation of standardized templates has made the ease of completing and auditing the reconciliations a 100% change to our prior process. The ability for us to have one central location for all reconciliation and their backup has been the biggest improvement of all. The ability to track and report on all our required adjustments to our Controller and CFO in minutes has been a dream." – Tower Lead, Global Controllers, Financial Services, ENT (10,001+ employees)
- "Can't imagine where we would be without BlackLine. BlackLine offers innovative solutions to make our workload more efficient and organized. It is much easier to stay in compliance with SOX and turn in timely and accurate work." – Manager, Centralized Accounting, Hospital & Healthcare, ENT (10,001+ employees)
- "Continuous Accounting without the paper! One stop shopping package where you can enhance controls while reducing the month end close. BlackLine's central repository provides excellent support for your internal compliance and external auditors." – BlackLine Global Champion, Mechanical or Industrial Engineering, ENT (10,001+ employees)
The G2 accolades come on the heels of BlackLine's recent selection as a Customers' Choice for Cloud Financial Close Solutions at Gartner's Peer Insights reviews site.
About BlackLine
Companies come to BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions for financial close management, accounting automation, and intercompany governance, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster, and with more control.
More than 3,000 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer and recognized Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.