LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has won a 2020 'Top Rated Award' in the Financial Close category from TrustRadius, a leading B2B software peer reviews platform. BlackLine was the only company recognized in the financial close space, having received strong acclaim from the BlackLine user community for the functionality and performance of its cloud platform, as well as the company's industry leading customer support.
"BlackLine has earned the Top Rated Award for financial close capabilities based directly on feedback from its customers," said Megan Headley, VP of research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers praise the vendor's platform functionality and customer support across the board. In particular, users noted that BlackLine's customizable reporting gives them excellent visibility into their reconciliation and close processes."
Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have provided unbiased recognition of B2B technology products based entirely on customer feedback. As an example of feedback provided by BlackLine users, Megan Remich, senior internal auditor, PRA Group, a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, rated BlackLine a perfect 10 out of 10, posting these comments about the value, benefits and ROI they are seeing:
"BlackLine is used across my organization in the Finance department. I specifically use the Compliance module to complete my internal audits for SOX compliance. BlackLine solved an efficiency problem for us with the way that we obtain audit documentation. By using the Task and Reconciliation modules, we are able to link them to the Compliance module and pull our own support for audit testing. BlackLine is great if you want to make your accounting and internal audit more efficient."
The TrustRadius recognition comes on the heels of BlackLine receiving similar accolades based on customer feedback at the Gartner Peer Insights and G2 websites.
"We are once again grateful to be recognized for our commitment to customer success and for the industry leading collaborative accounting experience we offer to the marketplace," said Marc Huffman, BlackLine's president and chief operating officer. "We're proud to create solutions that inspire such positive feedback in our user community, validating the need and demand for innovative solutions to automate and modernize a variety of finance and accounting processes."
Each month, over half a million B2B technology buyers use over 222,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. A detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners can be found here.
To read reviews from other BlackLine users, go here.
