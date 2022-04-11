The financial services software provider will be part of the international conference in Las Vegas, joining the biggest worldwide companies at the epicenter of change in the payments industry.
MIAMI, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blankfactor, a technology provider of end-to-end digital transformation solutions for financial services, will participate in the biggest meetup of the digital payments industry from April 12-14. The conference will take place at Mandalay Bay Las Vegas and bring together the biggest names in the financial services arena, such as Mastercard, Discover, FIS, BOA, and Amex.
The executive board members attending include Blankfactor's CEO Michael Wear, Chief Operating and People Officer Damian Tanenbaum, and the recently appointed GM of Payments, Scott Carcillo.
"As a pure-play in the digital arena with a long track record helping financial institutions, we're excited to attend this event to connect with all the major players in the payments industry," says Michael Wear. "Our clients deserve the very best, which means cutting-edge, disruptive solutions. That's why we want to be present anywhere the industry is shaping how it moves forward, and ETA Transact is certainly one of those places."
Powered by the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), the event will gather the most prominent financial institutions, fintechs, and technology innovators for three days as they shape the industry's future together.
About Blankfactor
Blankfactor creates world-class products aimed at disrupting financial services with cutting-edge technology. With broad and proven expertise in fintech, the company brings development know-how to the forefront of power innovation. From conception to release, Blankfactor is powering the digital future for the payments, banking, and insurance sectors with top-tier talent from around the world.
