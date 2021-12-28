Celebrate the new year with Bleach: Brave Souls. One free 2022 New Year Choose a ★6 Summons per player! Players will get to select 10 characters that they want and the Summons then guarantees them one of the characters they selected randomly. There will also be other events happening during the campaign such as a New Year’s Eve Tower, Year End Countdown Special Orders, and more! Be sure to see the in-game notices for more information.