TOKYO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 65 million downloads worldwide. Starting on Thursday, March 31, various campaigns will kick off in-game to celebrate this milestone. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2022/0331/bleach_brave_souls_65m.html) for more information.
Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game based on the world of the mega-hit anime, manga, and novel series Bleach. Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach universe and join the fray.
Furthermore, from Thursday, March 31 the limited event: The Cacao Society Dissonance will begin and players will have the chance to get new Cacao Society versions of Grimmjow and Ulquiorra in The Cacao Society Summons: Catastrophe.
65 Million Downloads Celebration
Starting today, Thursday, March 31 there will be various in-game campaigns to celebrate this milestone. As a huge thank you to the community for supporting the game the celebration will also include a login bonus, special orders, packs, and more to enjoy.
The Cacao Society
The Cacao Society Summons: Catastrophe begins Thursday, March 31. Players have a chance to get the Cacao Society versions of Grimmjow and Ulquiorra. The limited event The Cacao Society: Dissonance will be held at the same time.
In addition, check out the latest game information in the videos on the official Brave Souls Youtube channel.
New Character Introduction Video
*Please check the in-game notifications for more details.
*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.
Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls
Genre: 3D Action
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames
Download here
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097
