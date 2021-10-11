Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones and PC, will hold a collaboration event featuring Burn the Witch characters. Players can look forward to special Summons featuring Ninny Spangcole, Noel Niihashi, and debuting Bruno Bangnyfe for the first time, event quests following the story, and more starting Monday, October 11. Check out the second collaboration between Bleach: Brave Souls and the latest series Burn the Witch by Tite Kubo, the creator of Bleach!