SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Musicians, athletes, teams, and venues can now create and offer investment ownership opportunities directly to their fans through the FanVestor app (IOS, Android, Web), increasing both fan loyalty and engagement.
The FanVestor ecosystem is an efficient onramp to U.S. regulated offerings as a result of the (JOBS) Act that creates new monetization models for project capitalization and liquidity, combined with perks and tiered levels of rewards.
FanVestor's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Golomb, is proud to announce the addition of Bryan Goldberg to the company's advisory board along with Anya Goldin, who has been named a "Lawyer's Lawyer" in The Global Law & Business, and Yobie Benjamin, Citibank's formal Global CTO, who was named by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer.
"Bryan is an amazing entrepreneur I have known for many years, and he brings twenty years' worth of expertise in online media, sports and entertainment properties to the FanVestor brand," said Golomb.
Goldberg is the owner of websites Gawker, Bustle, Elite Daily, Mic, The Outline, and The Zoe Report, which collectively form Bustle Digital Group ("BDG"). The Silicon Valley-raised Bryan co-founded Bleacher Report in 2007, a sports news website that was one of America's most visited sports websites behind giants like ESPN.com and Yahoo! Sports. The Bleacher Report was sold to Turner Broadcasting System in 2012 for $200 million.
Over the past six years, he has grown BDG from one site, the female-focused Bustle, to a portfolio of eight brands that span lifestyle, news, technology and events. Combined, the BDG sites reached 47.5 million monthly U.S. uniques in February 2019, per Comscore.
"I see FanVestor as the wave of the future for celebrity brands to raise capital for any number of projects in music, sports or entertainment. Michael and his team deeply understand the possibilities of financial innovation," said Goldberg.
"In addition," Golomb continues, "we're excited to have Anya Goldin on our team, a strategic attorney and businesswoman with almost thirty years of experience in corporate finance, capital markets, M&A, private equity, venture capital and commercial transactions. She was my outside legal counsel at Latham and Watkins, when I took a multi-billion dollar company public at the London Stock Exchange in 2006."
Goldin has held leadership positions as a managing partner at Latham & Watkins (17 years), as well as the General Counsel, Vice President and Chair of the Risk Management Committee of a $20-billion London Stock Exchange-listed conglomerate that controlled four other public companies listed on the New York and London Stock Exchanges as well as a variety of private international assets.
With a focus on capital markets and compliance advisory for FanVestor, Anya explains "FanVestor has an "A" team with experience and a crystal-clear reputation in both global traditional capital markets and technology they are aiming to utilize in democratizing the capital market model - a business model with the grand vision of how to build a micro-securitization, investing & rewards marketplace for celebrities, athletes, and influencers. Knowing Michael for over a decade, this is going to be an interesting and productive journey."
In conjunction with Yobie Benjamin's background as a co-founder and CTO Emeritus of Token.oi, providing software to banks that enable them to issue new payment types— he will provide advice with respect to FanVestor's overall engineering and product execution. Yobie is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank Faster Payments Task Force. Previously, Benjamin was a Partner and Chief of Global Strategy at Ernst & Young, LLP for five years as well as Global Chief Technology Officer for Citibank Institutional Clients Group/Global Transaction Services where he was responsible for global money flows of $3 trillion to $9 trillion per day ($1.25 quadrillion/year.)
Yobie sees FanVestor as a game changer in fintech: "If executed properly, FanVestor's fan-sourced fundraising system will offer affordable fractional ownership, allowing for global cross-border participation with financial transactions and payments to occur without geographic and geopolitical boundaries; yet still always being under proper banking/regulatory compliance procedures and regulations. I am buying into a team with proven credibility, institutional thinking, and compliance experience in the sports, music, and entertainment space, where credibility and governance are somewhat unsettled on the commercial level… FanVestor brings order - where there is no order yet."
