FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced its Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022 Wide Format Pick Award recipients in the Signage category. This round of Picks acknowledges the products that gave the best performances in Keypoint Intelligence lab testing in the previous 24 months.

The BLI 2022 Wide Format Pick Awards go to the following exceptional devices:

Epson SureColor S60600L

Outstanding High-Production CMYK Eco-Solvent/Latex 54"/64" Printer

Epson SureColor S80600L

Outstanding Gamut Expansion Eco-Solvent/Latex 54"/64" Printer

Epson SureColor R5070 Series

Outstanding Enhanced CMYK Eco-Solvent/Latex 54"/64" Printer

"Because of the pandemic, these awards cover tested products launched over the last two years, with several vendors submitting for the first time," said David Sweetnam, Director of Research & Lab Services EU/Asia at Keypoint Intelligence. "There was stiff competition, but in the end, Epson won across three of our Wide Format Signage Pick categories. These three devices delivered impressive productivity and have noteworthy usability design coupled with the class-leading output quality that we have come to expect. Epson's new Resin ink devices are targeted at the latex ink market, while the other two winners are equipped with Epson's new Edge RIP and bulk-ink formulation matched up to the same standards of performance that helped their cartridge-based siblings claim BLI Awards in 2018."

ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

ABOUT BLI WIDE FORMAT PICK AWARDS

Based on rigorous testing in the lab or in the field, along with comprehensive analysis in categories such as image quality, usability, and speed, Buyers Lab Wide Format Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards from Keypoint Intelligence.

