SINGAPORE, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Block Armour, a Singapore and Mumbai based cybersecurity venture, today announced the launch of its Unified Secure Access solution based on Zero Trust principles. The solution enables organizations to provide secure and compliant access to enterprise-IT systems for users working within the office or remotely. Based on the philosophy of 'Never trust. Always verify', the integrated solution delivers secured access to on-prem and Cloud / multi-Cloud based systems.
The solution is especially crucial in the wake of the rapid adoption of cloud and remote access technologies among organizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. This has resulted in highly distributed and hybrid IT ecosystems that have been deployed without adequate vetting of their cybersecurity capabilities, leaving enterprise-IT systems even more vulnerable to cyberattacks.
Speaking about the solution, Co-founder and CEO at Block Armour, Narayan Neelakantan, observes, "Legacy tools like VPN are sorely lacking in delivering secure and compliant access required by today's modern digital enterprises. Block Armour's solution, on the other hand, replaces four different, conventional point products - VPN, NAC, Cloud Firewall and Multi-factor Authentication - and additionally delivers Zero Trust Network Access and Server Protection."
The solution provides protection against malware / ransomware spreading to the corporate network, while its device posture check ensures access only from trusted and compliant devices. It also provides a single pane of visibility for all network access and is easy to implement, requiring minimal changes to the existing IT environment.
Block Armour's Unified Secure Access solution is powered by Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) architecture and Blockchain technology and harnesses digital signatures, instead of only IP addresses, as a means to identify, authenticate and authorize all devices accessing corporate networks, applications and data. The solution simplifies the implementation of Zero Trust across the organization and empowers Cloud adoption while reducing the overall costs and complexity of providing secured access to users.
About Block Armour
Block Armour is a Singapore and Mumbai based venture focused on harnessing modern approaches and emerging technologies to counter Cybersecurity challenges in bold new ways. Its integrated solution – powered by Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) architecture and Blockchain technology – provides Zero Trust Cybersecurity for Enterprise, Cloud, and IoT. Accelerated by Airbus, Block Armour was featured among the Top 25 Cybersecurity innovations worldwide by Accenture.
For more information, please visit https://blockarmour.com
Media Contact
Aiswarya Gopan, Block Armour, +91 8095818123, aiswaryag@blockarmour.com
SOURCE Block Armour