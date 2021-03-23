KOLKATA, India, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global IT organization Blockbase Consultants matches rhythm with the wave of digitization, thereby prioritizing unique identity by providing blockchain digital identity services to financial institutions. Being hassle-free and secure, Blockbase's blockchain digital identity services necessitate a unique identification of every user as the owner of transactions under his or her name.
Global financial institutions, thawing the demand for blockchain-bached systems for reinforcing security and preserving customer data, look forward to the creation of digital identities. With Blockbase's solutions, financial institutions now have the scope to access digital identity solutions, thereby ensuring standardization and interoperability in risk management practices, in-house operations, and customer-facing processes for reaping additional benefits.
Speaking about blockchain digital identity with the media, Raj Chowdhury, CEO of Blockbase Consultants, commented, "Blockchain backed digital identity solutions happen to be immutable, easily accessible, secure and economical, thereby offering a legitimate audit trail. The blockchain serves to be a repository of each transaction within hashed digital packets known as blocks. The advantage of BlockBase's technology over traditional ones is its capability to record every identity shared within the global network, thereby continually maintain reconciled data in the network."
Blockbase's solutions work on the public-key cryptography principle, thereby considering each identity a key pair. Owing to the utilization of data transfer to addresses, Blockbase's DLT-based digital identity serves to be a private key for reading data when it comes to financial institutions.
Owing to enhanced social media network usage and the alarming rate of cybercrimes, Blockbase aims to make a persistent digital change, thereby necessitating enhanced security with their services. Preserving customer's trust, the organization fully looks forward to motivating users with their service.
Blockbase Consultants is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, they are consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by their winning culture made up of over 22,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative, and dedicated consultants They offer Blockchain, AI, IoT, and Big data products, platforms and services that blend with traditional software to create a competitive advantage for clients around the world.
