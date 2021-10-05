LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital collectibles on the blockchain have seen explosive growth over the past year. Today, Draper Goren Holm incubated company, NFT.FAMILY, a supergroup of Blockchain & Booze, Bored Ape Yacht Club and FameLadySquad community members came together to launch the BoringStone Genesis Collection. This collection, led by these community members but assisted by countless others who came together through Blockchain & Booze, is meant to bring together and engage these communities even further.
"Crypto is all about community. We're utilizing these new and exciting technologies to build and empower our own community," said @TheeHustleHouse. "This is just the start; we can't wait to bring more projects like this forward in the future."
Boring Stone is an NFT project focused on bringing some fun and enjoyment to the broader NFT community. The Genesis collection is made up of 10,000 randomly generated NFTs, combining 7 trait categories and over 200 individual unique traits. Categories include the cover image, background, logo, headlines, and a number of easter eggs that when combined create a fun and engaging experience into the world of NFTs.
Timeline of events:
- Pre-Mint for Bored Ape Yacht Club owners begins Tuesday, October 5th at 5 am PST / 8 am EST
- Public Minting begins Tuesday, October 5th at 12:00 pm PST / 3:00 pm EST
- Blockchain & Booze live show with Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park at 5 pm PST / 8 pm EST
- NFT reveal begins at 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Blockchain and Booze is a weekly virtual event where Alon Goren, founding Partner of blockchain venture firm Draper Goren Holm interviews notable blockchain industry participants like recent guests Mark Cuban and Gary Vaynerechuk. Following the interview, the community gets together at virtual tables to network, discuss current industry events and work on new ideas. Draper Goren Holm has invested in many of these new ideas.
"Over the last two years, Draper Goren Holm has incubated and invested in multiple companies that have come together when their founders met during the Blockchain & Booze networking sessions," said Alon Goren, Founding Partner at Draper Goren Holm. "I'm so excited to see what our community will do when they join together to make this community even more fun and productive."
More info at https://boringstone.com
Media Contact
Thee Hustle House, NFT.FAMILY, 8053004197, mail@boringstone.com
SOURCE NFT.FAMIL