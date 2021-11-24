LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marketing strategists from around the world are coming together to join the GenC (Generation Crypto) event. As part of an $800 million ecosystem fund, the first-ever crypto marketing conference contest will run throughout November. Hosted by the NEAR Foundation, the free event will shape how marketers enter the crypto industry.
The contracts range from $10,000 to $50,000 with $1.2 million dollars in total. Each of the 30 companies will review the proposals and choose their finalist. Contracts will be sent out post-win, a majority being within the $10,000 range. This opportunity for strategists can change the game for how marketers enter Web3 and crypto.
Over 30 of the hottest crypto projects are offering up over $1.2 million dollars in contracts to whoever submits the best pitch that creatively solves their current marketing initiatives.
Marketers and strategists do not have to have a crypto background, just a passion and knowledge to create fun marketing campaigns that can be integrated into blockchains and NFT's. Pitching and proposals are free to enter, providing strategists with a no-cost opportunity. Some pitches include creating buyer and target personas with a campaign test run on the buyer persona.
The GenC event provides attendees with:
- Contract pitching
- Panel Discussions
- Blockchain for Beginners
- Think Tanks
- Networking Events
Alongside the competition and pitches, experts from around the world will come together to share their expertise. The conference runs to November 24th with new speakers daily. The full speaker's list and schedule can be found here. Pitches can come from any marketer or marketing agency of any size. Come one and come all.
The free event takes place LIVE throughout November. Each week Gen Crypto will feature world-class speakers, office hours with sponsors, and AMAs with experts in the NEAR ecosystem. Marketing agencies that have been involved in the crypto space will be making appearances throughout the event.
All events will be live-streamed on Generation Crypto's Twitter page, as well as recorded and shared on Generation Crypto's YouTube channel. Generation Crypto's Sessions holds the latest schedule of events. The last speaking event will be on November 24th, 2021.
The NEAR Foundation
The NEAR Foundation is a non-profit foundation headquartered in Switzerland that is responsible for contracting protocol maintainers, funding ecosystem development, and shepherding core governance of the NEAR protocol. Through simple, secure, and scalable technology, NEAR empowers millions to invent and explore new experiences.
