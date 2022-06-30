Blockchain, a new-age technology, is instigating change across the management infrastructure of airline companies, says HashCash CEO Raj Chowdhury.
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Within a short span, blockchain has emerged as a revolutionary technology optimizing work processes across countless domains. HashCash Consultants chief Raj Chowdhury asserts that along with the BFSI and supply chain sector, blockchain's limitless potential is also transforming the operations of airline companies.
The aviation sector features fierce competition with several companies vying for bigger market share. The only way to sustain is by offering the best features or pricing at lowest profit margins. Blockchain streamlines the workflow reducing unnecessary costs and processes.
The HashCash CEO, a noted blockchain pioneer, states "Blockchain is a versatile innovation that brings value across the entire airline industry. From finance, procurement, marketing, interlinking to secure data tracking and sharing- the possibilities are endless."
The underlying technology behind cryptocurrencies finds its uses across a wide field in the airline industry. Notable implementation areas include parts and maintenance tracking, customer loyalty reward programs, smart contract agreement for leasing engine or other parts, interlining and revenue distribution, slot management across airports, and more.
"Aviation executives need solutions that deliver results. Blockchain heralds the change, empowering them with abilities to surpass milestones through a secure and transparent architecture," concluded Chowdhury, who had previously explained blockchain's application in carbon reduction and smart climate tech solutions.
HashCash has been a global leader in blockchain innovation with products deployed in more than 26 nations across 6 continents. The US-based company achieved critical acclaim with its white label crypto exchange solutions, winning top honors in blockchain development by a worldwide business review firm. In recent times, HashCash has made contributions in crypto, remittance, and metaverse gaming across countries like the US, UAE, Vietnam, Brazil, and more.
As airline businesses return to normal with revenues catching up to the pre-pandemic scenario, blockchain plays a pivotal role in maximizing their operational efficiency. Businesses seeking digital transformation and leverage growth opportunities mustn't miss out on integrating blockchain to their existing architecture.
- About Raj Chowdhury:
Raj Chowdhury is the Managing Director of HashCash Consultants and a Blockchain pioneer. Raj pioneered the first interbank Trade Finance and Remittance implementation of Blockchain Technology between two of the largest global banks. Raj is a prominent voice in the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency space and actively engages with policymakers in this area. He is a contributor to Economic Times, Business World, and CNNMoney and advises industry leaders in the adoption of Blockchain. He is a member of Asha Silicon Valley, a nonprofit committed to education for children in emerging countries. Author of the book 'The Dark Secret of the Silicon Valley', Raj is an investor in blockchain and cryptocurrency companies and an active member of the philanthropic community.
