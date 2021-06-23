BlockFilm Inc., a producer-driven, Canadian-based platform incorporated in 2019, has obtained a world-first, trailblazing exemption order from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) to launch ‘tokenized’ production financing opportunities for the content creation industry by leveraging TokenFunder, Canada’s first regulated digital securities issuance and trading platform. The decision follows a rigorous process conducted by the OSC’s LaunchPad team. (CNW Group/BlockFilm Inc.)