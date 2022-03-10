SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blocknative, the Web3 Transaction Orchestration company, releases Web3-Onboard, a major enhancement to the open-sourced enhanced toolkit that enables developers to easily integrate the top hardware and software crypto wallets with their decentralized applications (Dapp). Web3-Onboard with Notify enables dynamic crypto experiences by monitoring pre-chain events across multiple blockchains so crypto wallet users can be notified of transaction status in real-time.
Over 50 million crypto users engage with Blocknative mempool intelligence through their wallets, while DeFi protocols, totaling over $30B in total value locked, rely on Blocknative infrastructure to enable safe and accurate transactions. Notable wallets relying on Blocknative to offer an improved user experience include Metamask, Ledger, Coinbase Wallet, Tally, Gnosis, and Trezor among others.
Blocknative CEO Matt Cutler shared, "Web3 is already a multi-chain world, given the advantages of leveraging different protocols based on their strengths; however, chain layering introduces complexity, making it more difficult for developers to present a clean UI to their users, including providing transparency into transaction finalization and fees. The next generation of Onboard provides developers with this missing link to enable a seamless user experience in an increasingly multichain Web3."
Blocknative's Web3-Onboard enhances what developers are able to provide to end-users through the incorporation of data to help users transact with confidence across multiple protocols and wallets. By integrating Web3-Onboard, developers can allow users to easily switch between protocols and significantly simplifies on-ramping to Layer-2 protocols, which are increasingly leveraged for their speed and scalability.
Web3-Onboard also offers real-time transaction alerts, improving transaction completion rates and reducing support requests. Additionally, users are provided with explicit transaction previews, allowing them to set expectations for their transaction prior to submitting the request.
With built-in modules for more than 35 unique hardware and software wallets and leading blockchain networks like Ethereum, Bitcoin, Polygon, Gnosis Chain, Binance BNB, Fantom, Blocknative's Onboard is the easiest, most effective way for developers to add multi-chain, multi-wallet support to their projects.
Try Web3-Onboard today at https://reactdemo.blocknative.com/. To learn more, visit blocknative.com and learn how to integrate Coinbase Wallet into your Dapp with Blocknative Onboard.
About Blocknative
Blocknative is the real-time Web3 infrastructure company, enabling dynamic user experiences and better decisions via pre-chain insights. Blocknative democratizes access to mempool data across multiple chains, including Ethereum, Gnosis, Polygon, Fantom, Binance Smart Chain, and Bitcoin, empowers users to see what is happening and what will happen next on public blockchain networks. Founded in 2018, Blocknative powers many forward-thinking Web3 developers, Defi protocols and infrastructure projects, including Curve, Compound, Fantom, Synthetix, Balancer, Bancor, Yearn, Badger, Gitcoin, Optimism, Aavegotchi, and the Ethereum Foundation.
