LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlockPark, a Proptech innovation company led by Daniel Riceberg, raised $200,000 in the first private token sale called the Builder's round. The participants in the Builer's round joined the BlockPark community platform by purchasing the first round of BlockPark tokens.
Daniel Riceberg, CEO and Founder of BlockPark Technologies, shared, "We're incredibly excited about what this milestone means for BlockPark's future as a Proptech innovation platform geared towards real estate investment on blockchain. Since our beta launch in April 2021, BlockPark has implemented the platform on multi-unit investment properties and with the confidence and investment from our Builder's round participants, we aim to educate and engage real estate and crypto investors to participate in ongoing property listings that will become available on the BlockPark platform."
About BlockPark Technologies
What BlockPark offers is a real estate ecosystem that aligns the interests of each component that makes up an investment property to optimize its performance and maximize returns. BlockPark is using the latest technology to give access to buyers and sellers globally and provide full transparency, liquidity, and accessibility to everyone.
BlockPark offers a new model of real estate investing that will galvanize the neighborhood and focus on building innovative communities that residents can be inspired by. The platform is designed to create a win/win for owners, tenants and the surrounding business community to maximize engagement and create economic growth.
