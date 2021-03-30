VICTORIA, British Columbia, Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream announced today the issuance of an all-new Liquid security token, the Blockstream Mining Note (BMN), on STOKR. As an EU-compliant security token, the BMN offers investors an alternative investment opportunity to gain exposure to Bitcoin mining.
Each BMN token entitles investors to hashrate produced by Bitcoin miners at Blockstream's colocation facilities around the globe. Through live performance reporting and tight on-site security, Blockstream is the only mining colocation provider that can meet the largest financial institutions' requirements worldwide.
"The BMN leverages our extensive experience in the Bitcoin mining space and offers investors up-front, fixed rates with improved tradability," explained Dr. Adam Back, CEO at Blockstream. "By expanding investor participation in Bitcoin's proof-of-work, the BMN also strengthens Bitcoin's security and censorship resistance. It's a win-win."
The BMN allows investors to mitigate risk beyond the scope of a traditional investment in physical mining infrastructure by more easily adjusting their exposure to Bitcoin mining by packaging mining in a tradable token (subject to market liquidity).
STOKR, the EU's pioneering digital investment marketplace for alternative assets, will host the BMN security token offering, issuing the tokens in successive fungible tranches. The first tranche is confirmed to go on sale on April 7th, 2021, for a sum of at least €12.5 million with a 36-month term. The offering is open to non-US qualified investors with a minimum investment of €200,000, or the equivalent in Bitcoin (BTC), Liquid Bitcoin (L-BTC), or Tether (USDt). BMN mining operations are estimated to begin by the end of 2021Q2. Subsequent tranches will be issued from mid 2021Q3 on a monthly basis for the following 12 months.
"Blockstream is a leader in Bitcoin protocol and infrastructure development and has been a driving force in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem," said Arnab Naskar, co-founder of STOKR. "At STOKR, we're proud to empower investors in various countries to actively support Blockstream's efforts and take part in its Bitcoin mining activities."
To gain access to the BMN security token offering and for regular updates, eligible investors can register at https://stokr.io/blockstream-mining.
About Blockstream
Blockstream is the global leader in Bitcoin and blockchain infrastructure. Blockstream's sidechain technology (Liquid Network) enables faster Bitcoin settlements while empowering financial institutions to tokenize assets. Blockstream Mining provides enterprise-class mining facilities for the colocation of Bitcoin mining operations. The Cryptocurrency Data Feed, developed in partnership with Intercontinental Exchange, delivers best-in-class real-time and historical exchange data. Blockstream Green is the world's most advanced consumer Bitcoin wallet. Blockstream was founded in 2014, with offices and team members distributed around the world.
About STOKR
STOKR is the EU's pioneering digital investment marketplace for alternative assets, where smart investors connect with and fund innovative businesses. STOKR liberates the access to high-profile investment opportunities from the inner circle of traditional venture capital. Through EU-compliant security token offerings (STOs), STOKR empowers professional and retail investors alike to directly engage with young and growing ventures in a simplified and risk-reduced environment, without the need for middlemen such as custodians or brokers. Operating out of Luxembourg, STOKR fosters a community of educated investors who participate in the future success of a diverse range of ventures through profit- or revenue-sharing rights.
Media Contact
Neil Woodfine, Blockstream, +1 (778) 922-0768, press@blockstream.com
SOURCE Blockstream