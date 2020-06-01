ARLINGTON, Va., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that its Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum will take place over three days and bring together legal industry leaders to discuss privacy and data security issues related to the M&A market, enforcement, and compliance. The complimentary virtual event series, Answering Privacy and Data Security Challenges, is being held daily from Tuesday, June 9 until Thursday, June 11, kicking off each day at 1:00 p.m. EDT with a featured speaker followed by a panel discussion. For additional information and registration, please visit http://onb-law.com/Rxi350zRs8S.
The series begins on Tuesday, June 9 with featured speaker Julie Brill, deputy general counsel at Microsoft, discussing what Covid-19 will mean for U.S. privacy laws and how companies and governments should respond. The day's panel will issues related to navigating guidance related to privacy compliance that is being promulgated by data protection authorities from across the globe.
Morgan Stanley's Vice Chairman and Global Head of Acquisitions Robert Kindle is the featured speaker on Wednesday, June 10 and he will address how Covid-19 is impacting the M&A market. The panel will assess the current risks associated with M&A transactions, given the unique challenges posed by deals being conducted remotely, such as conducting due diligence and managing post-deal integration.
The event concludes on Thursday, May 11 with remarks from two featured speakers, Data Protection Commissioner for Ireland Helen Dixon and Noah Phillips, commissioner of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. Dixon will discuss the state of GDPR enforcement and how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting privacy regulation and Phillips will cover how the coronavirus is affecting the agency's approach to privacy and security. The panel discussion will feature top litigators from the U.S. and Europe who will address the impact of privacy laws and regulations and share best practices for keeping regulators and plaintiffs' lawyers at bay.
"We're excited to be able to bring together government officials and senior leaders from legal departments and law firms to provide their insights and perspectives on how the Covid-19 pandemic is impacting compliance and the regulatory landscape," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "Attendees will receive the knowledge and guidance they need to move forward in what is unprecedented territory for privacy and data security professionals."
Additional featured speakers include:
- Rob Corbet, Partner and Head of Technology & Innovation, Arthur Cox
- Ted Kinch, Senior Counsel/Director of Privacy Law and Data Security, Gap
- James Koenig, Partner and Co-Lead, Privacy & Cyber Practice, Fenwick & West
- Doug McNitt, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Cisco Systems
- Ruby Zefo, Chief Privacy Officer & Associate General Counsel, Uber
Event attendees can earn up to three CLE credits.
About Bloomberg Law
Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of practical guidance, comprehensive primary and secondary source material, trusted content from Bloomberg BNA, news, time-saving practice tools, market data and business intelligence. For more information, visit https://pro.bloomberglaw.com/.