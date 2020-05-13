NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today that it has released major upgrades to Enterprise Access Point, the company's ready-to-use data website, with a new self-service marketplace that empowers Data License clients to more easily discover, access and immediately use high quality, market leading content from both Bloomberg and third parties.
The front office is now more data-driven than ever, as financial firms adopt new technologies in AI, machine learning and automation. These technologies need vast quantities of complex data and firms are looking for simpler ways to find, access and integrate that data. In particular, quants and researchers need application-ready data that is immediately usable without "wrangling".
In response to our clients' needs, Bloomberg has upgraded Enterprise Access Point with several new features including:
- Data marketplace: a self-service way to access Data License content with click to purchase functionality
- Dataset creator: a tool for business analysts and developers to easily generate and subscribe to custom, machine-readable datasets
The new data marketplace simplifies the process of discovering and accessing data by empowering clients to rapidly find the data they need and purchase it directly. Dataset creator allows users to customize the data they receive through Enterprise Access Point. Both significantly speed up time to use. The service also has an easy-to-use Web API and is cloud-ready, for maximum accessibility, as well as easy integration no matter what the client technology strategy.
"As the working environment evolves, Bloomberg continues to invest in giving our clients a seamless digital experience when it comes to data," said Gerard Francis, Global Head of Enterprise Data at Bloomberg. "The enhancements to Enterprise Access Point dramatically simplify data discovery and acquisition, enabling clients to integrate data into their applications and immediately put it to use."
"Particularly now that many professionals are working from home, it is crucial for financial firms to reduce the number of manual processes they use to consume data," said Brian Doherty, Head of Data License at Bloomberg. "The latest Enterprise Access Point upgrades put the control directly in users' hands and allow them to be more productive in whatever environment they are working from."
Enterprise Access Point is a web-based platform for clients to easily discover and act on Bloomberg data products. It can be used to browse datasets, examine metadata, download and test sample datasets prior to acquisition, and immediately put them to use within an organization. It provides access to Bloomberg's One Data offering including standardized reference, regulatory, pricing, and quantitative data. Enterprise Access Point was launched in 2018, and in 2019, was expanded to include alternative datasets. To find out more information on Enterprise Access Point, please visit: bloomberg.com/eap.
