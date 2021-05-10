SEOUL, South Korea, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After receiving feedback for the company's first product, the Bloomengine team created a second design that would have both intangible and practical value. With simplified features and upgraded hardware, the s∙pot has raised 100% of the company's funding goal for the s.pot Kickstarter campaign in just under 72 hours.
The s∙pot features a horticulture light specifically manufactured for growing plants indoors, an automated watering system, and a sleek design that allows the device to be an elegant addition to any living space. To ensure that s∙pot users can confidently grow plants even in rooms with very little natural sunlight throughout the day, the Bloomengine team sourced a horticulture full spectrum LED light from Samsung. These lighting chips have been integrated into the device but can be mounted and dismounted magnetically.
The s∙pot base acts as a water tank that can hold up to 8.5 oz of water. The automated watering system will deliver water straight to the roots of the plants placed within the s∙pot. The water flow can be controlled so that a full tank can last up to 10 consecutive days. Finally, the s∙pot features an open-system design and a handlebar that easily allows users to move the device from one location to the next. The U-shaped handlebar can also be placed on a wall hook which gives it another layer of versatility. The beautiful and sleek design has been acknowledged by the iF International Forum Design with an iF Design Award.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has isolated many individuals, and some of them have turned to indoor gardening as a form of therapeutic activity. I am confident that s∙pot will help these individuals take an easy first step into the world of gardening while simultaneously brightening up their living spaces." - William Park, CEO of Bloomengine Inc.
Additional features such as the timer, ability to connect and sync up to six s∙pot's and more can be found on the s∙pot Kickstarter campaign page. The company announced that the super early bird rewards priced at $54 would only be available for the first 100 backers, but due to the increase in demand, the super early bird rewards have been opened again. Backers who missed out on the Kickstarter campaign will be given an opportunity to make a preorder for the s.pot in the coming weeks. Any editors or influencers particular in the home improvement, gardening, interior design, or technology industry interested in reviewing a product can contact the company through the contact information listed below:
Bloomengine CEO: William Park
Phone: +82 70 5129 5177
Email: bloomengine@bloomengine.net
Media Contact
William Park, Bloomengine Inc., +82 70 5129 5177, bloomengine@bloomengine.net
SOURCE Bloomengine Inc.