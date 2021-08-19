AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knowledge engagement software company Bloomfire announced today that they made the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. The Inc. 5000, which ranks privately held U.S. companies based on revenue growth over a three year period, is a prestigious list that provides readers a deeper understanding of the current entrepreneurial landscape and showcases future household names. Past honorees include Intuit, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia.
"It's an honor to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the second time in two years," says Bloomfire CEO Mark Hammer. "Bloomfire has experienced tremendous growth over the past three years—especially as businesses have increasingly shifted to distributed and hybrid work models and recognized how important it is to have a centralized, searchable platform for company knowledge. Access to knowledge truly is mission-critical for companies to operate successfully in today's modern world, and we're proud to provide our growing customer base with a platform that connects teams to the information they need to do their best work."
Bloomfire's inclusion on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list follows the company's recent announcement that private equity firm Primus Capital made a significant growth equity investment in the business. The investment will fuel opportunities for Bloomfire to further accelerate its growth and innovation while continuing to offer dedicated support to its customers.
More information about the Inc. 5000, along with a complete list of results and company profiles, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Bloomfire
Bloomfire is a knowledge engagement platform that enables and empowers teams to tap into their organization's collective intelligence. Bloomfire gives organizations one centralized, searchable place to collect, find, and democratize knowledge and insights. Its purpose-built knowledge solution makes it simple for brands like Burberry, Capital One, Conagra, Jackson Hewitt, MetLife, and Lubrizol to find, contribute to, and manage company knowledge so that employees have the information they need to do their jobs. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit http://www.bloomfire.com.
