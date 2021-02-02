MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bloomreach, the leader in commerce experience™, today announced that it has been named the sole Visionary in the Gartner 2021 January Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms out of the 16 DXP vendors evaluated.
"We're very proud to be named by Gartner as the Visionary DXP vendor and acknowledged for our execution. In 2020 we focused on delivering exceptional growth for our customers based on our differentiated commerce data and AI, complemented with best practice calls and a focus on customer success during a difficult year for the world," said Raj De Datta, CEO and Co-founder of Bloomreach. "Gartner evaluated Bloomreach prior to our acquisition of the Exponea CDP to give our customers the ability to act on product and customer intelligence in a way no other platform can. The Bloomreach Experience Platform (brX) is the only DXP built specifically for commerce, and with the addition of Exponea, we can now drive optimized commerce experiences from marketing through inspiration and discovery as no one else can."
The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors that meet a defined set of inclusion criteria for the DXP market based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. The report is intended to aid selection decisions about vendors and products. A complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms report is available for download on the Bloomreach website.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Bloomreach is the leader in commerce experience™. Its flagship product, brX, is the only digital experience platform built specifically for brands, retailers, and B2B companies who want to grow their revenue online while delivering each of their customers a premium, personalized commerce experience. brX combines content management capabilities with market-leading commerce-specific, AI-driven search, merchandising, and personalization in one flexible, API-first next-generation platform. Bloomreach serves over 700 global brands including Albertsons, Staples, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. Bloomreach has a global ecosystem of certified partners and market-leading commerce platforms, including Accenture Interactive, BORN, commercetools, EPAM, IBM iX, Salesforce, SAP, Valtech, and Wunderman Thompson Commerce. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com, follow us on Twitter @Bloomreach_tm, or on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/bloomreach.
