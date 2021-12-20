BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blu Digital Group, Inc. (BDG), a media & entertainment technology company, announced today that it is expanding further into content localization with the launch of its English Dubbing and Audio Description division. The new division extends BDG's influence within expanding global markets for content. The addition of BDG's Localization division will provide it with a valuable strategic resource to help the company capitalize on the growing need for localized dubbing content and for accessible film and tv content aimed at an audience of over 250 million people worldwide.
Central to the new Localization division, BDG's Dubbing studio will be managed and run by a team of media industry veterans trained by organizations such as The American Council for the Blind and The Audio Description Project.
"The launch of our Localization division is perfectly timed as we look to help film and television content reach a variety of audiences around the world." says Paulette Pantoja, CEO of Blu Digital Group. "In line with our existing divisions, we have created a best-in-class resource that includes a hand-picked pool of writers and a team of voice-over talent who will record directly in our Burbank studios".
English dubbing and English audio description will be developed in-house at Blu at their Burbank headquarters. The content created will leverage the company's BluConductor cloud-based orchestration system to manage digital distribution workflows.
Based in Burbank, California, Blu Digital Group, Inc. provides transformative digital supply chain services and software to the media and entertainment industry. The company offers cloud-based solutions focused on automated content servicing and preparation, and order management to video streaming platforms. These solutions include qualifying Film/TV content, and optimizing digital delivery of content through its proprietary software to enable content rights holders to reach new audiences and generate additional revenue streams.
http://www.bludigitalgroup.com
