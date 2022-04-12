Industry's First Cloud-Based Ad-Marking Software using AI and Validation Enables Content Distributors to Prepare their Content for Monetization to the FAST and AVOD Market
LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blu Digital Group, Inc. (BDG), a technology company that offers cloud-based software and digital media services to the media and entertainment industry, has launched BluSpot, its fully cloud-based ad-marking software available for licensing to content distributors and digital media service companies.
BluSpot harnesses the power of AI to take any video and automatically detect ad placement opportunities for Film/TV content intended to stream on advertising based platforms (FAST and AVOD) such as scene changes, silence, black frames and more. In addition, BluSpot validates selected ad breaks based on a database of custom or predefined rules.
Within the BluSpot cloud-based user interface, detected ad breaks are validated in real-time to ensure compliance with the intended video platform destination. With advanced NLE (non-linear editing) controls, BluSpot also includes full video playback for QC review and has automatic delivery of finalized ad breaks in the target platform specification to any local or cloud destination.
"Content distributors have had to update their monetization strategies to keep audiences engaged as the streaming media marketplace has evolved from pay-per-view to subscription and now to advertising funded models," commented George Rausch, Chief Product Officer. "Making the right choices contextually for ad breaks is crucial in order to keep your audience engaged, connected and happy. We are harnessing the power of machine learning and AI, while putting a human-in-the-loop to ensure that ad breaks enhance the viewer experience, rather than hinder it."
BluSpot can be licensed as a standalone application, can integrate with other systems via API or be licensed with BluConductor, Blu's project management and workflow management system for a full end-to-end digital media services solution.
Blu will be showcasing BluSpot at NAB 2022 with live use cases and demonstrations. To book a meeting, contact sales@blu-team.com.
About Blu Digital Group
Based in Burbank, California, Blu Digital Group, Inc. provides transformative digital supply chain services and software to the media and entertainment industry. The company offers cloud-based solutions focused on automated content servicing and preparation and order management to video streaming platforms. These solutions include qualifying film/TV content and optimizing digital delivery of content through its proprietary software to enable content rights holders to reach new audiences and generate additional revenue streams.
For more information about Blu Digital Group, visit https://bludigitalgroup.com
