All podcast account owners can benefit by allowing hosting and stats access to key constituents
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the most requested features is now available at Blubrry: allowing for additional users and permissions for each show. This provides the ability to share publishing or stats access at a show level with other team members, co-hosts and sponsors. The new feature is available to anyone with a Blubrry Podcasting account and podcast.
"We always knew this was something we wanted to add for our users. We've seen podcasts more often being created by a team, as opposed to individuals," said Todd Cochrane, CEO of Blubrry.
Originally, Blubrry's professional hosting customers typically requested account sharing, but it became a top requested feature from all service levels in the past year.
"We know this feature feels long overdue for creators and we're happy to fix this pain-point for so many of our users," Cochrane said.
Professional hosting customers have unlimited sharing capabilities, while all other account types are limited to five additional users per show within their account.
To learn more about Blubrry's account sharing capabilities, read here.
