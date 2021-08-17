COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of an upcoming series of UI/UX updates, Blubrry has released new onboarding to simplify the process for starting a new show, and/or for an existing podcaster to initiate or migrate a show.
The significantly improved process for getting a show started on the Blubrry platform enables even the most inexperienced podcasters to have their new account set up and ready to start their podcast within minutes.
The new onboarding process serves Blubrry's entire user base, whether the podcaster needs a simple podcast page or is looking for a more robust platform in using WordPress with PowerPress, Blubrry's podcasting plugin for WordPress.
While podcasters can still choose to use a free Blubrry WordPress website, they also can opt to have a landing page for their show within the Blubrry podcasting platform. Podcasters that already have their own WordPress website are guided in setting up their hosting account.
"We were focused on helping podcasters get to their first episode, so we needed to make it easier for them to get started in the first place," said Todd Cochrane, CEO. "Our tools have always made it simple to publish episodes, and now we've streamlined the process for any user to get started."
Over the past two years, the Blubrry team has worked to redesign the forward-facing website, design a new onboarding system, and will be rolling out a brand new dashboard and a host of other features that will transform the Blubrry experience for new and existing customers.
About Us: Blubrry Podcasting provides professional tools and services for the podcast industry, serving more than 100,000 podcasters. Founded in 2005, creators can distribute via Apple, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, TuneIn and more. Blubrry provides hosting, IAB podcast statistics, private internal podcasting, monetization opportunities, managed WordPress hosting, and the number one podcasting plugin for WordPress. Contact us.
Media Contact
Todd Cochrane, Blubrry Podcasting, 8087414923, todd@blubrry.com
SOURCE Blubrry Podcasting