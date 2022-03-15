COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blubrry Podcasting has released a multitude of upgrades, advancements and enhancements to its tools and features. Over the past two years, Blubrry has made essential changes to ensure customers can focus on publishing their podcasts, analyze their statistics and utilize various tools to grow their audience.
Updates made to the entire platform include:
- Brand new podcaster dashboard UX to focus on ease of publishing, show management, statistics, partner integrations and growth tools
- New simplified onboarding experience for customers ordering hosting or statistics
- Completely new podcast statistics UX while adding retention and impactful data metrics
- Continuous updates to PowerPress (WordPress plugin), starting with a simplified onboarding experience and a new user interface
- Automated Pro Hosting signup and complete rebuild of billing and account management, available on AWS Marketplace
- Consolidated advanced statistics as well as Blubrry WordPress Sites feature into higher-level plans now called Advanced Hosting
- Increased Advanced Hosting storage limits
- Updated audience survey questions for listener data, a new survey results section will be added to the statistics platform in the near future
- Reorganization, redesign and consolidation of Blubrry web resources including the Podcast Manual, Support, Services and Developer pages -
"The platform as a whole needed a complete overhaul, and we listened to the user feedback and systematically rebuilt the core Blubrry Podcasting platform with a focus on podcast publishers," said Todd Cochrane, CEO, and founder of Blubrry. "This pivot to modernize the services and tools does not end here. The Blubrry team has an extensive roadmap to help podcasters publish, analyze and grow their podcasts."
With this milestone, Blubrry is laser focused on a list of attributes that include Publish, Analyze, Grow, Connect, Succeed, Inspire, Thrive and Monetize. These attributes will lead the Blubrry brand and its offerings for the foreseeable future. WordPress users and those using Blubrry's internal publisher, can easily publish and distribute content, analyze their listeners and take advantage of the tools provided to grow their podcast in a modern, user-friendly user interface. Podcasters wear many hats and Blubrry is the one place they will find accurate and meaningful data to help in all facets of show development and growth.
"Blubrry's internal team represents an assortment of creators (including podcasters) and outlooks," said Cochrane. "Their opinions and dedication to a new platform have been vital to making the best podcasting experience possible for all types of users."
Read more about Blubrry's modernization here.
About Us: A trusted distributor for podcasters around the world, Blubrry offers tools and services, including hosting, IAB podcast statistics, private internal podcasting, WordPress hosting, monetization, and the number one podcasting plugin for WordPress. This podcast pioneer provides the optimal podcasting experience so creators can Publish. Analyze. Grow. Contact us.
Media Contact
Todd Cochrane, Blubrry Podcasting, 8087414923, todd@blubrry.com
SOURCE Blubrry Podcasting