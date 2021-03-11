COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dedicated to ensuring podcasters are in control of their own shows, Blubrry Podcasting has recently implemented additional RSS feed tags, initiated by the Podcast Index team. The tags are designed to provide better protection against piracy and improve accessibility; and they further enable revenue and chapters for podcasters.
RSS feed tags that have been added to Blubrry's WordPress publishing plugin, PowerPress 8.5 include:
- Locked (on/off) ensures the podcast cannot be imported without the podcaster's permission.
- Transcript allows them to add a transcript file to their feed (and can be added after publishing).
- Funding is added to their RSS feed to integrate with a donation URL.
- Location now allows the podcaster to tell people where they're based
- Chapters make it easier for listeners to jump to specific portions of the episode.
The Locked tag is found in Feed Settings; Funding and Location are in Feeds and Basic Show Information; and Chapters and Transcripts are found in the Advanced tab in the episode publishing section.
"Helping podcasters protect and build their shows is a big part of why we are supporting the effort by the Podcast Index team to expand the functionality of the RSS specification," said Todd Cochrane, CEO of Blubrry.
The Podcast Index team is focused on providing an open source podcast directory, designed for the overall podcasting space, to ensure a free, nonexclusive platform for all podcasts. Since Day 1, Blubrry Podcasting has been committed to making tools and services that keep podcasters in control of their own show -- these tags are a continued example of the dedication to that goal. Any podcaster using PowerPress, not exclusive to Blubrry hosting, can use these tags with their show.
About Us: Blubrry Podcasting provides professional tools and services for the podcast industry, including the largest podcast directory, with over 1 million podcasts. Founded in 2005, it gives creators the ability to distribute via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, TuneIn and more. Blubrry provides monetization opportunities and IAB certified compliant podcast statistics, plus managed web hosting using its WordPress plugin, providing a turnkey solution.
