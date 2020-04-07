NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Acorn iCi (www.blueacornici.com), a leading digital customer experience (cx) company, was recognized as the 2020 Adobe Emerging Solution Partner of the Year in the Americas.
The award honors the Adobe partner that has achieved impressive growth in business, including ASV and services. Recipients must also demonstrate a strong commitment to driving customer success and exhibit continued improvement through completing certifications and specializations.
"As a leader in digital customer experience, digital commerce & analytics for over a decade, it is exciting to see this type of industry recognition for the work that we do every day for our clients," said Greg Boone, Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi. "We truly appreciate the acknowledgement and thank the Adobe team for their continued support."
The award signifies the continued success of the relationship between Blue Acorn iCi and Adobe. Blue Acorn iCi was one of the first Adobe Experience Manager and Magento Commerce specialized partners. Further, the firm has deep expertise in Adobe Analytics, Adobe Target and Adobe Campaign.
"Our strategists, creatives, data scientists, and engineers have mastered some of the most complex content and commerce technologies. Focusing on exponential growth in revenue, reach, and customer value, we've delivered award winning customer experiences for some of the largest brands in the world," said Chris Guerra, Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi.
"Blue Acorn iCi has demonstrated their focus on delivering highly customized solutions that drive business value. They are an innovative, collaborative partner that we look forward to continue working with in 2020 and beyond," said Tony Sanders, Senior Director, Americas Partner Sales at Adobe.
Blue Acorn iCi has helped businesses navigate the ever-changing digital landscape and create seamless, personalized customer journeys. Clients range across industries and sizes, including Pentair, Fidelity Investments, Moog, Watsco, Lovesac, SouthernCarlson, Dollar General, and others.
The Emerging Solution Partner of the Year Award marks an important milestone for Blue Acorn iCi, following the recent announcement of their Adobe Platinum Regional Partner ranking within the Adobe Solution Partner Program. "In 2019, we focused on market reach, customer experience, and value realization for Adobe customers. It's truly an honor to work with a visionary company like Adobe and to be recognized as their Emerging Partner of the Year," said Adriana Rubio, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Blue Acorn iCi.
Blue Acorn iCi is a portfolio company of Beringer Capital.
About Blue Acorn iCi
Born from the minds of engineers, data scientists, digital commerce experts, designers, and strategists, Blue Acorn iCi is the leading independent digital customer experience company. We work with executives responsible for the growth of Fortune 500 brands (and those who aspire to enter the Fortune 500!) who want to get more out of their digital customer experience. Through the strategic fusion of content management, commerce & analytics, our teams solve problems and deliver results leveraging our deep expertise in strategy, experience design, engineering and DTC services. Blue Acorn iCi helps brands like Nintendo, Nestle, Campbell's, Casper, Charter Communications, Panera Bread, Ticketmaster and others. For more information please visit www.blueacornici.com.
About Beringer Capital
Beringer Capital is a leading private equity firm that invests in technology-led companies that serve leading brands. Beringer Capital partners with founders and management teams to build significant businesses through a combination of organic growth and add-on acquisitions. www.beringercapital.com