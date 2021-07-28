LEXINGTON, Ky., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Better airports through technology" is the driving force behind the workings of Aerosimple. A secure, easy to implement airport operations software developed by Aerosimple, allows airports to streamline and simplify daily airport tasks, making them more efficient which ultimately saves time and money.
"Aerosimple is designed exclusively for the aviation industry by a team of professionals that has a combined experience of over 50 years in this industry" said Stephen Blessing, Sales Director of Aerosimple.
Maintaining physical documentation for daily airfield inspections and keeping up with airport regulatory paperwork is a tedious task and at times becomes overwhelming. This also can create a disconnect between airport management and operation staff over the lack of data transparency.
Vishu Rao, CEO of Aerosimple adds "This is where Aerosimple steps in to help!"
Aerosimple modernizes the process with a digital reporting system for inspections on mobile and tablet devices, allowing stakeholders to review information in real time. The availability of instant data makes the system transparent and aids in making critical decisions quickly. Airports can customize the system according to their need and streamline the operational processes to make the Federal Aviation Administration Part 139 Certification hassle-free.
Travis Crilly, Airport Operations Manager at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, KY, used to spend hours creating manual reports before he partnered with Aerosimple. The biggest challenge that Aerosimple helped him solve was "The ability to organically create forms and processes, and then integrate those into the platform without the need for Aerosimple's direct input". Referring to the easy to use interface of Aerosimple, he further added "It's a simple yet powerful system supported by an informed and responsive team."
Aerosimple helps to solve several challenges that modern day airports face. Some of the most useful features are:
- Digitizing daily inspection and reporting forms.
- Identification of recurring issues on the airfield.
- Creating a centralized database for property management.
- Accurate tracking of wildlife incidents.
- An airport portal that allows sharing of critical information with the relevant stakeholders.
"Aerosimple provides us an opportunity to better identify, track, and account for our primary needs in facility inspection and work order management, as well as provided a cost effective opportunity to explore digital management in other areas including properties and lease management, asset management, and wildlife tracking", said Mr. Crilly.
When asked which aspect of Aerosimple he is most satisfied with, Mr. Crilly responded "the simplicity and intuitiveness offered to the user". He plans to expand the use of Aerosimple across the airport, including their new general aviation services, "we look forward to the additional use of the product, and the opportunity to collaborate on future development of the systems capabilities".
For more information, visit https://www.aerosimple.com/
Media Contact
Stephen Blessing, Aerosimple, +1 2038236595, info@aerosimple.com
SOURCE Aerosimple