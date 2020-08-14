XIAMEN, China, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a producer, developer and operator of augmented reality ("AR") interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

First Half Year of 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues decreased by 34.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to US$4.9 million.
     
  • Gross profit decreased by 30.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to US$3.7 million.
     
  • Income from operations decreased by 50.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to US$1.6 million.
     
  • Net income decreased by 58.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to US$1.3 million.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020 has adversely impacted the global economy and our financial performance in the first half year was negatively affected as a result of the suspension of the entire industry. With daily life in China gradually returning to normal since April, our business related to education industry ramped up during the period," said Mr. Xiaodong Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Hat, "I'm pleased that our thriving smart education business line made a significant addition to our portfolio. 'AR Immersive Classes' ('ARIC'), integrated with physical exercises in terms of AR-based educational content and products, targets children between three and six years old. Interactive education combines teaching with entertainment, inspiring kids with imagination and critical thinking. We build Direct-to-Consumer social content marketing channels via short videos and live streaming to increase our brand awareness, and broaden our market reach. Looking forward, we intend to continue to explore both in-house development and strategic investment opportunities to strengthen our pipeline of toy and game content and maximize shareholder value."

Recent Developments

  • Blue Hat announced in January 2020 that its AR child abuse prevention course would be introduced in 25 preschools in Tong'an District, Xiamen City as a compulsory part of the curriculum for children before they graduate from kindergarten.
     
  • In February 2020, Blue Hat announced a new suite of smart educational products "AR Immersive Classes" ("ARIC"), which includes "Smart Screen Immersive Education Classes", "Smart Immersive Cognitive Education Classes" and "Smart Immersive Physical Education Classes.", and upgrades System for Evaluating Developmental Progress of Preschool Students in China.
     
  • In March 2020, Blue Hat's "Interactive System Based on Light Intensity Recognition" received U.S. patent with the number US 10,512,836 B2 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. 
     
  • In May 2020, Blue Hat announced that it has signed a three-year partnership with smart education service provider, Sutesen Information Technology Ltd., to expand Blue Hat's Smart Immersive Education Classes, or ARIC, in Guangxi province, China. The partnership aims to commercially launch ARIC in up to 1,000 Guangxi preschools in three years.
     
  • In June 2020, Blue Hat announced that it has partnered with Xiamen Xing Meng Wei Lai Culture Media Co. LTD, a leading Chinese multi-channel network and internet content development agency, to build Direct-to-Consumer social content marketing channels via short videos and live streaming.
     
  • In July 2020, Blue Hat entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with two accredited institutional investors to sell senior secured convertible notes of the Company in a private placement to the investors, in the aggregate principal amount of $3,262,000, together with the issuance of warrants to acquire up to 784,000 ordinary shares of the Company for an aggregate cash purchase price of $2,800,000 (reflecting an original issue discount of $462,000).

First Half 2020 Results

Total revenues were $4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 34.9%, from $7.5 million for the same period ended June 30, 2019. The overall decrease was primarily attributed to the fewer sales of interactive toys (game series) during the period, partially offset by revenue from ARIC, which was launched to the market this year.

Gross profit was $3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decline of $1.6 million, or 30.8%, from $5.3 million for the same period ended June 30, 2019. Gross profit margin was 75.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 70.8% for the same period of 2019. Research and development expenses of mobile games recorded in Cost of Sales are fully amortized this February, consequently, gross profit ratio increased by 4.4%.    

Operating expenses were $ 2,032,696 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $47,752, or 2.4%, from $1,984,944 for the same period ended June 30, 2019. This increase was mainly due to the increase of general and administrative expenses amounted to $221,638, offset by the decrease of selling expense of around $119,705. Fixed cost increased during the first half of 2020 mainly due to the amortization of newly incurred rental cost and software patents. Legal expenses accounted for an obvious growth of general and administrative expenses in connection with our recent financing.

Income from operations was $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 50.8%, from $3.3 million for the same period ended June 30, 2019.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $3.1 million for the same period ended June 30, 2019. or $0.04 and $0.09 per basic and diluted share respectively.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of June 30, 2020, BHAT maintained strong cash resources of cash and cash equivalents totaling $11.4 million, compared with $10.5 million by the ended of December 31, 2019.

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The Company's interactive entertainment platform creates unique user experiences by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery.  Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com.  The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Lexie Zhang
Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
Phone: +86 (592) 228-0010
Email: ir@bluehatgroup.net

 

 

 

BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




June 30,


December 31,

ASSETS


2020


2019

CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents


US$

11,372,626



US$

10,478,587


Accounts receivable, net



14,420,292




13,631,359


Other receivables, net



12,972,825




13,182,529


Prepayments, net



277,376




299,577


Inventories



249,563




125,264


Restricted cash



-




5,000,000


Total current assets



39,292,682




42,717,316


PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET



4,417,195




2,324,823


OTHER ASSETS









Prepayments



4,660,489




4,425,849


Operating lease, right-of-use asset



501,136




679,850


Intangible assets, net



6,423,487




6,758,316


Long-term investments



1,702,098




1,727,301


Deferred tax assets



188,872




182,234


Total other assets



13,476,082




13,773,550


Total assets


US$

57,185,959



US$

58,815,689


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Short-term loans - banks



1,963,415




5,819,787


Current maturities of long-term loans - third
party



51,915




77,493


Accounts payable



1,420,706




293,985


Other payables and accrued liabilities



3,278,340




3,628,809


Other payables - related party



252,989




21,341


Operating lease liabilities-current



264,903




313,460


Customer deposits



3,573




-


Taxes payable



4,264,275




3,525,153


Total current liabilities



11,500,116




13,680,028











OTHER LIABILITIES









Operating lease liability



255,190




372,051


Long-term loans - third party



-




13,328


Total other liabilities



255,190




385,379


Total liabilities



11,755,306




14,065,407











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES









Total shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares, US$0.001 par value, 50,000,000
shares authorized, 35,141,114 shares issued and
outstanding as of June 30, 2020,  35,141,114 shares
issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019



35,141




 

35,141


Additional paid-in capital



20,771,849




20,771,849


Statutory reserves



1,289,765




1,289,765


Retained earnings



25,391,957




24,132,194


Accumulated other comprehensive income
(loss)



(2,058,059)




(1,478,667)


Total shareholders' equity



45,430,653




44,750,282


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


US$

57,185,959



US$

58,815,689


 

 

 


BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME












For the Three Months ended June 30,



2020



2019


REVENUES


US$

2,611,204



 US$

3,176,566


Interactive toys - animation series



(148)




11,248


Interactive toys - game series



2,046,625




2,251,849


Mobile games



564,727




913,469


COST OF REVENUES



(634,473)




(953,732)


GROSS PROFIT



1,976,731




2,222,834


OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling



(117,549)




(207,263)


General and administrative



(1,057,108)




(650,605)


Research and development



(69,128)




(96,148)


Total operating expenses



(1,243,785)




(954,016)


INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



732,946




1,268,818


OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)









Interest income



107,507




32


Interest expense



(51,053)




(18,759)


Other finance expenses



47,581




(724)


Other (expense) income, net



2,328




(105,621)


Total other income, net



106,363




(125,072)


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



839,309




1,143,746


PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



(338,919)




(55,447)


NET INCOME



500,390




1,088,299


OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









Foreign currency translation adjustment



25,968




31,760


COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


US$

526,358



 US$

1,120,059


WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
ORDINARY SHARES









Basic and diluted



35,141,114




33,000,000


EARNINGS PER SHARE









Basic and diluted


US$

0.01



 US$

0.03


 

 

BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME












For the Six Months ended June 30,



2020



2019


REVENUES


US$

4,854,862



 US$

7,453,379


Interactive toys - animation series



54




89,391


Interactive toys - game series



3,701,861




6,116,883


Mobile games



1,152,947




1,247,105


COST OF REVENUES



(1,203,962)




(2,176,756)


GROSS PROFIT



3,650,900




5,276,623











OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling



(290,699)




(410,404)


General and administrative



(1,596,818)




(1,375,180)


Research and development



(145,179)




(199,360)


Total operating expenses



(2,032,696)




(1,984,944)


INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



1,618,204




3,291,679











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)









Interest income



107,884




502


Interest expense



(123,660)




(65,507)


Other finance expenses



(10,168)




(1,881)


Other (expense) income, net



20,862




(3,230)


Total other income, net



(5,082)




(70,116)


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



1,613,122




3,221,563


PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



(353,359)




(161,346)


NET INCOME



1,259,763




3,060,217











OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









Foreign currency translation adjustment



(579,392)




12,269


COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


US$

680,371



 US$

3,072,486


WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
ORDINARY SHARES









Basic and diluted



35,141,114




33,000,000











EARNINGS PER SHARE









Basic and diluted


US$

0.04



 US$

0.09


 

 

