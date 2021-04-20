DENVER, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Moon Digital, Inc., a full-service digital consultancy, wins the Partner of the Year award from Domo for the second year in a row. The annual award announced at Domopalooza, Domo's annual user conference, recognizes a partner organization's excellence in digital strategies, client engagement, innovative solution delivery, and data science and analysis competencies. This recognition also reflects Blue Moon Digital, Inc.'s ongoing commitment to advancements in the areas of digital transformation, business intelligence, and the timely delivery of actionable insights that lead to confident decision-making. Blue Moon Digital, Inc. is a highly strategic partner of Domo. Both companies share a passion for helping clients better integrate, interpret, and use data to drive informed decision-making and expertly navigate rapidly changing environments, all while delivering more value to customers.
"Congratulations to Blue Moon Digital, Inc., who won Domo's Partner of the Year award for their commitment to closing critical data gaps that impede business growth and innovation," said Vita Shannon, Vice President of Ecosystem at Domo. "In today's competitive environment, customers need more from us, and 2020 demonstrated how critical having the right data and insights at the right time is for organizations across the globe. Blue Moon Digital, Inc. has demonstrated that it is a strategic partner that can help mutual customers quickly modernize their data, develop innovative solutions to complex problems, and drive measurable growth."
Since its inception in 2016, the Domo Partner of the Year award recognizes strategic partners that are "the best of the best." All the nominees for Partner of the Year represent Domo partners that strive to deliver actionable insights and build unprecedented customer growth.
"Digital transformation, growth, and profitability are goals every client can achieve with the right approach to data science and data analysis," said A.J. Workman, Chief Revenue Officer, Blue Moon Digital, Inc. "At Blue Moon Digital, Inc., clients work closely with our marketers and data scientists to help them make the right predictions about their business, reduce uncertainty, and make confident decisions. Winning Domo's Partner of the Year Award is truly an honor for the entire team, and it's a recognition of our ongoing commitment to helping companies transform and grow."
About Blue Moon Digital, Inc.
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Blue Moon Digital, Inc. is a full-service digital agency blending the best of data analytics, data science, and creative marketing to help businesses navigate the digital landscape complexities. Serving both B2B and B2C clients in various industries, Blue Moon Digital, Inc. is starting a data revolution to help companies worldwide accelerate digital transformation while leveraging real-time insights to achieve desired business outcomes. To learn more, please visit bluemoondigital.co. You can also follow Blue Moon Digital, Inc. on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
