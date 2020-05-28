LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), continues to drive greater flexibility and choice for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) users with a BYOL ("bring your own license") offering deployed from the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This new offering expands an ongoing collaboration with Oracle and makes it easier for customers to run Blue Prism on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. It also delivers on Blue Prism's vision of giving customers access to end-to-end automation solutions that cover the broadest range of IT environments — including on-premises, hybrid and SaaS — an industry first.
The BYOL listing on Oracle Cloud Marketplace is Blue Prism pre-installed on an image for easy deployment on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure; those with existing Blue Prism licenses can migrate software licenses to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Oracle customers can also use existing Oracle Universal Credits to pay for cloud infrastructure services. The offering gives Oracle customers an opportunity to experience Blue Prism on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, as well as introduces them to the possibilities of intelligent automation.
"This BYOL offering strengthens our relationship by expanding deployment opportunities for new and existing Blue Prism customers exploring cloud options," says Linda Dotts, Blue Prism's Chief Partner Strategy Officer. "It introduces Blue Prism to Oracle customers looking for automation solutions to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. We're offering customers more flexible cloud deployment options for intelligent automation, which includes a SaaS option with Blue Prism Cloud."
The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud delivers massive, non-variable performance and security across a comprehensive portfolio of services – including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, integration, security, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads.
"At its core, the BYOL listing on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a seamless way for those with an existing Blue Prism license to deploy on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, without paying additional software licensing fees," says Jason Wilbur, Director, Product Management for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "It's also an opportunity to market to existing Oracle applications customers exploring automation, as well as to on-premises Blue Prism customers exploring cloud deployments."
For more information on this offering, please refer to the Blue Prism listing on Oracle Cloud Marketplace.
About Blue Prism
Blue Prism's vision is to provide a Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise. The company's purpose is to unleash the collaborative potential of humans, operating in harmony with a Digital Workforce, so every enterprise can exceed their business goals and drive meaningful growth, with unmatched speed and agility.
Fortune 500 and public-sector organizations, among customers across 70 commercial sectors, trust Blue Prism's enterprise-grade connected-RPA platform, which has users in more than 170 countries. By strategically applying intelligent automation, these organizations are creating new opportunities and services, while unlocking massive efficiencies that return millions of hours of work back into their business.
Available on-premises, in the cloud, hybrid, or as an integrated SaaS solution, Blue Prism's Digital Workforce automates ever more complex, end-to-end processes that drive a true digital transformation, collaboratively, at scale and across the entire enterprise.
Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more or follow Blue Prism on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.
