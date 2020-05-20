WASHINGTON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadening accessibility to its Digital Workforce, Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that is has partnered with the ImmixGroup to deliver intelligent automation solutions to the U.S. Army via its CHESS (Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions) Program. Blue Prism's software has previously been available to Federal, state and local government agencies through the ImmixGroup General Service Administration (GSA) Schedule.
As the demand for RPA software within the U.S. Army increases, Blue Prism is working with ImmixGroup to simplify its procurement. As the main provider of commercial enterprise information technology (IT) solutions for the U.S. Army, CHESS allows authorized commissioners to procure a wide array of IT services and solutions, including RPA. Blue Prism is now a CHESS-approved software provider, making it easy for end-users to purchase Blue Prism's Digital Workforce.
"Blue Prism is excited to partner with ImmixGroup to support the U.S. Army through this strategic contract initiative," says Mike Pullman, Regional VP of Alliances & Channels, Public Sector for Blue Prism. "By making Blue Prism's Digital Workforce available on the ITES Software vehicle, this team can provide the transformative intelligent automation solutions the U.S. Army requires."
Blue Prism's connected-RPA offering provides government agencies with an intelligent Digital Workforce (software robots) capable of self-learning and continuous improvement, that provides access to a rich array of AI and cognitive capabilities through a drag-and-drop interface. By pairing a Digital Workforce with a nimble, up-skilled Federal workforce, the U.S. Army and other government agencies can keep their missions cost-effective, streamlined and sustainable through task automation that works within existing governance and security policies.
Government agencies can use Blue Prism to help deliver more output, with fewer resources, while freeing up human employees' time from repetitive tasks to focus on higher-value cognitive work. This enables a more citizen-centric approach, by increasing the overall quality of the services provided to citizens, coupled with improved consistency and overall faster delivery. It also gives agencies a game changing way of staying viable by easily accessing and exploiting leading-edge cloud, AI and cognitive capabilities.
Through partnerships with the world's foremost cognitive computing and AI technology companies, Blue Prism is rapidly evolving the capabilities and intelligence of its Digital Workforce so they can apply their multiple skills to any functional area of an organization. As an off-the-shelf solution, government agencies can integrate Blue Prism into their processes, leveraging the intelligent automation platform of their choice. Blue Prism is secure and compliant supporting industry-leading standards such as CERT Secure Coding as well as achieving Veracode Verified Continuous Accreditation. Leading organizations also trust Blue Prism to support their compliance with PCI and HIPAA processes.
