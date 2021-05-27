VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER) is pleased to announce that the winner of its 2021 Outstanding New Product Award is the Bluechiip BoxTracker™.
Earlier this spring an international judging panel evaluated nine products from around the globe on their technical innovation, originality, anticipated impact and value, projected viability of product and market demand. The Bluechiip BoxTracker™ was chosen as winner for a variety of reasons including that it meets a previously unknown market need and drives innovation. The judges noted that the product will be easy to use, is suitable multiple environments and is reliable. Judges project that there will be demand for this product.
"ISBER members eagerly await to learn the winner of our annual Outstanding New Product Award," said the president of ISBER Piper Mullins. "This year's winner meets a market demand. The Bluechiip BoxTracker™ provides innovation and has the potential to be used for therapeutic products as well as biobanking. Congratulations Bluechiip!"
About the Bluechiip BoxTracker™
The Bluechiip BoxTracker™ and Handheld Reader are part of Bluechiip's Advanced Sample Management Solution - Bluechiip Enabled Consumables, Readers and Software. Track and monitor samples while being handled outside of storage with the Bluechiip BoxTracker™ in combination with the Bluechiip Handheld Reader. Record and link ID to time, technician and continuously monitor temperature at the cryobox level during critical transport and handling processes while on dry ice or LN2. By bridging the gaps between receipt - storage - retrieval - utilization, the Bluechiip BoxTracker™ helps capture critical handling details, driving productivity, redefining quality, and providing confidence in every sample. https://www.bluechiip.com/products/boxtracker
About Bluechiip Limited
Bluechiip's advanced management solution is the only one that provides sample temperature with ID in cryogenic environments. Bluechiip understands that every sample is critical and managing each one with optimal quality in the most efficient way is the objective to deliver confidence in every sample.
Bluechiip's unique and patented chip technology is designed to operate across a wide temperature range from -196°C to over +150°C, creating the perfect system for managing sensitive samples. Bluechiip Enabled Consumables, Readers and Software combine to provide an unparalleled ability to track and store sample level data, including temperature across the cold chain process. http://www.bluechiip.com
About ISBER
ISBER is the leading network in the global biobanking and biorepository community. ISBER advances the expertise and quality of biorepositories and biobanking science worldwide. ISBER fosters collaboration; creates education and training opportunities; provides a forum for the dissemination of state-of-the-art policies, processes, and research findings; and provides an international showcase for innovative technologies, products, and services. Together, these activities promote best practices that cut across the broad range of repositories that ISBER serves. http://www.isber.org
