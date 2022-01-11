BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world's leading and multi-award-winning pure-play customer data platform (CDP) BlueConic has been named a Best Place to Work in Built In's 2022 Boston Best Midsize Companies to Work For list.
Winners of Best Places to Work are determined by Built In based on an algorithm that uses company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. The awards program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and other people-first cultural offerings.
BlueConic made the list because of its inclusive, employee-led culture and an extensive benefits package that includes generous parental leave, dental and health benefits, pet and life insurance, mental health benefits, a home office stipend for remote employees, and more. Alongside paid holidays and sick days and a generous paid time off (PTO) policy, the company also encourages cross-functional training and promotes from within. Its remote work program and open-door policy further underline the commitment from the diverse leadership team in making BlueConic a place where talent thrives and is rewarded.
"In September 2015, BlueConic introduced the concept of 'Building the Dream' as an integral part of our culture. Since then, it's grown into a rallying cry for our employees – or the BlueCrew as we like to call ourselves – as we've grown from just 20 people to well over 100," said Katherine Boardman, SVP of People and Talent at BlueConic. "Our goal is for BlueConic to be a fun, productive, welcoming, and safe space where BlueCrew members are empowered to make an outsized impact every day. Dream building is complex and difficult work, but what makes it fun is the reward of working with people who share an unwavering commitment to the company's vision and mission. By including us on its list of best places to work, Built In has validated what we set out to achieve as a company and a team."
"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."
